Dr. Kharkar Best Neurologist Doctor in Mumbai Helps to Diagnose, Treat & Manage Disorders

Indeed neurologists play a crucial role in diagnosing, treating and managing disorders that affect the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord) and the peripheral nervous system (nerves and muscles which activate movement and transmit sensation from all parts of the body to the brain).

Neurologists treat any disease of the body’s systems that affects neurological function. Neurologists also treat infectious disease such as meningitis which can cause brain damage and lead to complications like epilepsy. They also treat peripheral nerve diseases which may result in weakness or sensory impairment. One of the best neurologist doctors in Mumbai Dr. Kharkar helps patients to diagnose, treat and manage disorders and lead a comfortable life.

In many cases, Dr. Kharkar helps diagnosis of new patients with neurological problems by clinical assessment alone (taking a thorough history of the symptoms and physical examination), though in others there may be a need for further investigation such as blood tests, scans (CT or MRI) and electrical tests which measure peripheral nerve and muscle function.

Patients are followed up either to clarify the diagnosis or alternatively to manage longer term problems. Dr. Kharkar specializes in epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. He implements the process of diagnosis that is more sophisticated with improvements in existing therapy as well as new treatments. He is often consulted for neurological conditions such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, headaches, blackouts, peripheral neuropathy (disease affecting the nerves) including chronic neuropathic pain, Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders and Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) in Mumbai for Parkinson’s disease.

Dr. Kharkar is trusted for Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) for Essential Tremor, Deep Brain Stimulation for Dystonia, and Deep Brain Stimulation Programming in Mumbai.

As a leading Neurologist in Vile Parle and Epilepsy and Parkinson’s Specialist in Mumbai, Dr. Siddharth Kharkar has been recognized as one of the best neurologists in Mumbai by Outlook India magazine and India today Magazine.

About Dr. Siddharth Kharkar:

Dr. Siddharth Kharkar is a board certified (American Board of Psychiatry & Neurology certified) Neurologist. Experienced in stroke, Epilepsy, Parkinson disease and other movement disorders, Headache, Memory problems, Paralysis and Dizziness / Vertigo, He has trained in the best institutions in India, US and UK including KEM hospital in Mumbai, Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, University of California at San Francisco (UCSF), USA & Kings College in London.

