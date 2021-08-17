North America To Be The Major Contributors In Railway Overhead Catenary System Market Revenue Shares

Global Railway Overhead Catenary System Market Overview

The Railway Overhead Catenary System is an overhead wired system used to run electric trains. It is used to supply electricity fed by a transformer to the trains equipped with a pantograph.

With the increasing preference towards electrification of railways to replace the conventional diesel engines over the last 10-15 years, there has been an extensive demand for railway overhead catenary system market.

Growing consciousness about the environmental impact of diesel engines has led many countries to switch to electrical engines like India who has recently undertaken electric train projects to setup a local transportation network within its major cities. Hence, resulting in further growth of the railway overhead catenary system market.

Market Dynamics:-

Hence, resulting in further growth of the railway overhead catenary system market. The economic slowdown currently being observed across the globe has had an impact on the railway overhead catenary system market but there is relative optimism about the future growth of the market.

Railway Overhead Catenary System Market: Market Segmentation

The railway overhead catenary system market can be segmented based on Product, Application and Catenary wire material types.

By product, the railway overhead catenary system market can be segmented as:

Simple Catenary

Stitched Catenary

Compound Catenary

By application, the railway overhead catenary system market can be segmented as:

Metro Rail

Light Rail

High-Speed Rail

By material of catenary wire, the railway overhead catenary system market can be segmented as:

Copper Magnesium

Copper Silver

Copper Tin

Pure Copper

Asia and North America to be the Major Contributors in the Global Railway Overhead Catenary System Market

The railway overhead catenary system market has a significant presence in the Asia Pacific region. Countries like China, India and Japan appear to be the most influential nations for the railway overhead catenary system market owing to demand for intercity mobility. The railway overhead catenary system market in North America is expected to witness substantial growth with the introduction of various electrical rail projects like the Amtrak’s Northeast corridor upgrade project which is a fully electrified railway line project stretching from Boston to Washington DC.

COVID19 to Hamper the Availability of Parts, Affecting the Production

Railway overhead catenary system market manufacturing is prominent in China and European countries. With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the European manufacturing units of the railway overhead catenary system market are badly hit and hence the supply chain has broken down.

Major components needed to assemble the OCS are scarcely available which in turn, might slow down the railway overhead catenary system market growth concerning technology. The losses incurred during the lockdown period due to the obvious drop in demand for passenger trains may affect the investment in electrification projects further affecting the railway overhead catenary system market.

The Chinese manufacturing units although are still functional and have been working on new technologies to be used in the railway overhead catenary system market.

