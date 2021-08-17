Mattress Industry to Witness an Exceptional Growth and Demand in India

Delhi, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — The Indian mattress market segment is based on the various options and mattress alternatives available in the market. Some of the popular types of mattresses include coir mattresses, orthopaedic mattresses, memory foam mattresses, spring mattresses and much more. The growing health concerns and comfort demands of the masses have made it imperative for brands and business houses to explore new avenues and introduce novel products that are innovative, technology-backed and highly functional.

Bianca Mattress is one of the leading and most reputed online mattress brands in the country. The company is popular for its thoughtful range of contemporary and advanced mattresses. It offers mattresses in two forms: gel infused memory foam and organic latex. Both the style of mattresses is intricately designed taking into consideration the lifestyle, stress and needs of the urban crowd. The Swiss-ko certified mattress is available along with a 100-day free trial and no question return policy.

The company aims at following the trend and continually innovating itself to introduce ultra-durable and top-notch quality standard mattresses. To keep pace with the challenging world and thrive on the prevailing opportunities in the market, Bianca Mattress is utilizing its resources to the fullest and introducing mattresses in various sizes, styles, and firm options.

As the next step towards its growth, the business envisions to evolve and follow the dynamics of the industry. Its modern, researched and technology backed orthopaedic and memory foam mattresses are intricately made using quality and quantitative assessment.