Supporting Someone Going Through Alcohol Rehab Treatment

We are all eager to assist our loved ones in whatever manner we can. However, we may not always know what to do to assist them in delicate situations such as alcohol withdrawal. If you or someone you love is experiencing alcohol withdrawal or is battling addiction, it is critical to approach the situation with sensitivity and empathy.

What Is Alcohol Withdrawal?

Alcohol withdrawal happens when a person abruptly ceases or reduces their alcohol consumption after drinking heavily for weeks, months, or even years. A person is labelled a “heavy drinker” if they binge drink on a regular basis or consume a particular amount of alcohol per week. Alcohol intake is deemed “high” when a female consumes more than 8 drinks per week or a male consumes more than 15.

Alcohol is a depressive, and it is well recognised that depressants have a negative impact on the central nervous system. The central nervous system becomes accustomed to the presence of alcohol in the body over time. When someone has a higher level of alcohol in their system, their body works more than usual to keep the brain up and functioning. So, even if a person quits drinking and their alcohol levels fall, their body continues to function at a high level. This generates confusion in both the brain and the body, resulting in alcohol withdrawal symptoms.

Symptoms of Alcohol Withdrawal:

Alcohol withdrawal symptoms can be moderate or severe, depending on a variety of factors such as weight, age, how frequently someone drinks, how much they drink, and what they drink.

Mild withdrawal symptoms often appear 6-12 hours following a person’s last drink. These symptoms are normally annoying but not life-threatening. A headache, nausea and vomiting, shaky hands, sweating, sleeplessness, and anxiety are all possible mild symptoms.

Hopefully, symptoms will begin to fade after this time. If the situation is more severe, people may begin to experience more serious side effects 12-48 hours after drinking. Seizures and hallucinations are serious withdrawal adverse effects. These signs and symptoms may necessitate medical intervention. Additional deadly symptoms may occur if they are not handled. Someone who is still experiencing withdrawal symptoms 48-72 hours after their last drink may have confusion, racing heart, elevated blood pressure, fever, heavy sweating, and delirium. If you or someone you know is experiencing these severe withdrawal symptoms, it is critical that you see a local doctor as soon as possible.

Alcohol Withdrawal Treatment Options:

Detox programmes are available at many hospitals and rehabilitation clinics for people who are experiencing withdrawal symptoms. They may also offer resources once the symptoms have subsided, such as therapy or support groups. If a person’s withdrawal symptoms are minimal, they may be able to detox at home or in another comfortable setting. To successfully navigate withdrawal, you’ll need a quiet room, an alcohol-free environment, soft lighting, wholesome foods, plenty of water, and the support of loved ones.

How to Support Someone Withdrawing From Alcohol:

There are various ways you might assist someone you know who is through alcohol withdrawal. You may not be able to eliminate their symptoms, but you can provide assistance to help them succeed.

Here are some strategies to help someone who is experiencing alcohol withdrawal:

Care for them at home or at another safe location. Keep an eye on their withdrawal procedure. If their symptoms increase, they should seek medical attention. Learn about alcoholism, withdrawal, and symptoms. If they have a significant addiction, look into rehab centres. Keep an eye out for any triggering actions or indications.

Helping During Addiction Recovery:

After withdrawal, support does not end. If your loved one has developed an alcohol misuse or addiction problem, it may be time to pursue inpatient or outpatient alcohol abuse therapy. If they begin therapy, you can assist them by providing transportation to meetings or appointments, providing financial assistance, or encouraging them to join in different forms of social activities.