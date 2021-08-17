Dry Form of Rice Protein to Account for Over US$ 130 Mn Revenues by 2026-end

There has been a bearish trend in global demand for rice protein with the continuing restrictions on mass meetings and major events due to Covid-19. Nevertheless, consumption of food products infused with protein is high in demand as many media houses actively promote the benefits of protein-infused food to boost one’s health. In this regard, rice protein is experiencing high demand. Yet rice protein producers have narrowed down production due to uncertainties in the existing supply chain owing to COVID-19 pandemic. While in the first week there was a 10-15% rise in demand with consumers hoarding protein products, demand for rice protein from end-products manufacturers has been decreasing steadily from the second week onwards.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=520

Consumers are expected to behave more conservatively and cautiously over the coming months, and are expected to become more dependent on rice protein and other protein laced food items. However, the slow supply of products through some stores providing essentials and e-commerce is anticipated to create a demand supply gap. The sales of Rice Protein market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of over 8% and is expected to present absolute dollar opportunity of more than US$ 100 Mn during forecast period

Key Trends of Rice Protein Market

Europe Rice Protein Market accounts for the highest share in the rice protein market and is expected to grow 2X during the forecast period

Rice protein concentrates are expected to be fastest growing product type in rice protein market and are expected to grow by 2.5X during forecast period

Brown rice is projected to lead the rice protein market and will present faster growth vis-a-vis milled rice

Dry extracts in terms of extract type are expected to add US$ 100 Mn to rice protein market during forecast

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=520

Key Long-Term Trends

The global food industry will continue to experience high demand across various regions worldwide. The introduction and adoption of facilities such as food delivery services have propelled the demand, showing an upward trend in the food industry. Some long-term trends in the food industry are:

Plant-based food products

Growing consumer interest in organic and vegan diets will drive rapid expansion in the food industry, allowing various new entrants and existing players to establish a firm foothold in the market.

Combining science with nutrition

Using technology to enhance the quality of food and beverages will drive sales in the food industry. Food products with enhanced nutritional value, sustainability, and ethical impact will continue to accelerate demand in various segments of the food industry across the globe.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/520

Rice Protein Manufacturers to Explore New Markets for Expansion

Rice protein market is consolidated with five players accounting for more than 50% revenue share. Rice protein market has been moving towards consolidation with top companies acquiring emerging players in the market. Top players have been using this strategy to establish their presence in foreign markets like India and ASEAN countries. Rice protein manufacturers actively venturing in foreign markets are Kerry Group PLC, Beneo GmBH, and Axiom Foods, Inc. This will substantially increase production of rice protein and in turn boost growth of the market.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/05/02/1494786/0/en/Seasonings-and-Spices-Market-Online-Stores-to-Generate-Significant-Revenues-through-2026.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com