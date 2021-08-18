At a Glance!

Company: Tri-Force Consulting Services Inc.

Founders: Mr. Manish Gorawala

Year It was Founded: 2000

Location: United States of America

Section: IT Consulting Firms

Unique Strength Point: Contract ready to work with federal/state/local government agencies, strong past performances in managing projects, technical expert resources at competitive pricing, established company infrastructure with strong financials.

Tri-Force consulting Services Inc Ranks No. 931 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list,

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 516%

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of

America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, USA, 2021-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ — Inc. magazine today revealed that Tri-Force Consulting Services Inc. is No. 931 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armor, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We’re excited to announce Tri-Force consulting Services Inc. made the 2021 #Inc5000 list!”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 2021.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Tri-Force Consulting Services Inc.

Name: Manish Gorawala

Phone No: 215-362-2611

Email: info@triforce-inc.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Tri-Force Consulting Services Inc.

Tri-Force is a fastest growing minority owned IT software development and systems integration consulting services firm, oﬀering end-to-end technology services to government and enterprise customers. Tri-Force specializes in software applications development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, enterprise processes automation and IT staﬃng services. Tri-Force is contract ready to work with federal/state/local government agencies using GSA Schedule 70, Navy Seaport NxG, MSA contracts and MBE certifications.

visit http://triforce-inc.com/.