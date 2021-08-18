Acorn Experts explain why LMS reporting and analytic tools are so important

CANBERRA, Australia, 2021-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ — With 2020 seeing an explosive growth in eLearning, it’s somewhat surprising learners are still being presented with boring and dry content. So how can organisations be sure they’re not offering droll content? That’s where learning management system (LMS) reporting and analytic tools come in. In their latest article, the Acorn subject matter experts have sought to inform organisations on the importance of gaining clear insights into who’s using their LMS systems and how. The full article can be found on their Acorn Labs blog: https://bit.ly/3lK7sB1

Learning analytics allow organisations to optimise their training initiatives, and provide information to boost engagement and overall performance levels in the workplace. A good LMS system comes with reporting and analytic tools that pull data to help understand exactly why training isn’t engaging for users.

“Understanding the success of an LMS beyond learning and development can only be done with reporting analytics.” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director).

“Analysing trends in engagement and skills application though reports offer a picture of cost-effectiveness, so you can more strategically allocate resources and ensure you’re investing your budget in the training you need.”

Analytic and reporting tools help L&D professionals glean insights about their employees’ learning patterns, engagement levels and the efficiency of training programs. Real-time reporting further provides consistent metrics that can be compared over time.

The data provided by these LMS tools goes beyond just L&D. An LMS that integrates with other business tools can pool their resources to provide even more valuable insights. One that pairs with customer relationship management (CRM) systems are best placed to track and understand training effectiveness through eCommerce. One that pairs with human resource information systems (HRISs) can allow organisations to see correlations between training, satisfaction and careers pathways.

