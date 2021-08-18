Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market – Emerging Technological Advancements & Future Forecasts

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Overview of This Study:

This study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Procedures Market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market.

The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market on the basis of route of administration, application, facility of use, and region

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, and opportunities)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of market segments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market rankings, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions, collaboration, product approvals, expansions, and agreements in the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market

Expected Revenue Growth:

The Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Procedures Market is projected to reach USD 2,015.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1,430.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Growth in Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in the biologics market, and technological advancements and new product launches. Due to the outbreak of corona virus globally, there is a sudden rise in the demand for pharmaceutical drugs largely in infectious application.

Recent Developments:

In 2020, Johnson & Johnson, Inc collaborated with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to expedite development and strengthen access through production of coronavirus vaccine.

In 2020, Johnson & Johnson, Inc collaborated with MeiraGTx Holdings Plc (US) to develop, manufacture and commercialize its clinical stage inherited retinal disease drug portfolio

In 2019, Novartis signed an agreement with Shionogi (Japan) to commercialize new treatment, Rizmoic (Naldemedine) for Opiod-induced constipation in key European countries of Germany, UK and Netherlands, with rights of first refusal for some other European markets.

North America was the largest regional market for pharmaceutical drug delivery in 2019

The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to factors such as growth in biologics in the pharmaceuticals market; the rising prevalence of chronic diseases increasing patient compliance to innovative drug delivery technologies; and the presence of a large number of prominent players in this region.

Key Players:

The global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Procedures Market is highly competitive owing to the presence of several large and small players. Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche (Switzerland), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc, (UK), Sanofi (France), and Antares Pharma, Inc. (US) are some of the leading players operating in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market.

