Secure Your Business Through Manning It Up With Excellent Guards From GA Security

WALLSEND, United Kingdom, 2021-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ — GA Security (https://www.ga-security.co.uk) is one of the best security companies Newcastle based that offers a wide range of security services to many sectors, including corporate, industrial, engineering and technology sectors. The services they provided are CCTV solutions, manned guarding, mobile patrols, and event security. With their years in the security industry, clients can guarantee a security service that meets their operational needs.

This security provider ensures that they offer the highest quality of service for their clients. To achieve that, their team is frequently upskilling by undertaking regular training that is both mandatory and service level-specific requirements. Besides their intensive training, their team also complies with several British Standards to ensure that their services are within the context of current law at all times. By doing this, they ensure that their clients receive the highest quality of security service possible, keeping their clients and properties safe and secure.

One of the top picks from GA Security is their manned guarding services. Their team is equipped with knowledge in providing security services for short-term needs or long-term projects. Their manned guarding service works by conducting client assessment tools and risk assessments to ensure that their team understood the task required and provide additional technology supports, guaranteeing that all details are covered. After the initial assessment, they will assign an account manager to inform their clients of any updates and periodic review reports, which they will receive via digital reports.

Another service they offer is a CCTV solution with 24 hours monitoring. GA Security offers a wide range of CCTV solutions for any business environment. They provide wireless CCTVs that don’t require any power and can be placed in any remote environment, especially in strategic locations of the business. Clients can either purchase or lease this service depending on their needs. However, for the leased option, the system includes an in-house monitoring station and key holding and response service, which is being monitored 24 hours for 365 days.

Moreover, GA security also offers other services, such as mobile patrols, event security, and aside from CCTVs, they can also install flood detection, panic alarms, glass sensor, and many more. For more information regarding their services, interested clients can visit their website at https://www.ga-security.co.uk.

About GA Security

Established in 2013, GA Security is an award-winning security company based in Newcastle that offers security services, such as static or mobile guards and CCTV solutions, and many more. They have over 50 years of accumulated security experience in providing security services to various sectors like the corporate sector and retail sector. As one of the leading security companies, its goal is to provide tailored security packages that meet clients’ operational needs at competitive prices. For enquiries, you may fill out their contact form at https://www.ga-security.co.uk/contact-us/. Alternatively, you can send them an email to info@ga-security.co.uk or talk to one of their representatives by calling 01325 464340.