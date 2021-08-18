Key Market Leaders – Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

The global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market size is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2026 from USD 1.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of acute renal disease, the availability of advanced CRRT disposables and replacement fluids, and increasing government initiatives to increase awareness about CRRT are expected to drive market growth in the coming years

Some of the prominent players operating in the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market are Baxter International Inc. (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), NIKKISO CO., LTD. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Infomed SA (Switzerland), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Medica S.p.A. (Italy), Medical Components, Inc. (US), Medites Pharma spol. s.r.o. (Czech Republic), SWS Hemodialysis Care Co., Ltd. (China), Ningbo Tianyi Medical Devices Co., Ltd. (China), Nipro Corporation (Japan), and Anjue Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), among others.

The analysis of market developments between 2018 and 2021 revealed that several growth strategies such as research collaborations and partnerships were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter is one of the global healthcare companies engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of innovative products for the treatment of patients with infectious diseases, trauma, hemophilia, immune disorders, kidney diseases, and cancer. Baxter operates through two segments—Renal and Hospital Products. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of dialysis products, including products for PD, in-center HD, home HD, and CRRT, as well as additional dialysis services.

Baxter manufactures products in over 20 countries and serves patients and clinicians in around 100 countries. The company focuses mainly on organic growth (through new product development) to sustain its leading position in the global CRRT market.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is one of the largest global providers of products and services for patients with renal diseases. It offers products and services across the entire value chain from a single source. Its Healthcare Products division includes two major segments, namely, Dialysis Products and Non- Dialysis Products. It offers CRRT products through the Dialysis Products segment. The company develops and manufactures dialysis products through 44 production sites on all continents and markets these products in more than 150 countries.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Braun Melsungen AG offers a wide range of CRRT products, including machines, hemofilters, bloodline systems, vascular access products, and dialysate solutions. The company’s key strength is its wide geographic network (across Germany, Brazil, China, France, Malaysia, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, the US, and Vietnam). It also emphasizes on strengthening its product portfolio by increasing its manufacturing and R&D capabilities. B. Braun has manufacturing facilities in Germany, Brazil, China, France, India, Malaysia, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, Hungary, the US, and Vietnam, among other countries. The company distributes more than 5,000 products in over 64 countries through a network of 262 fully consolidated companies and 22 holding companies.

Nipro Corporation

Nipro Corporation has well-established dialysis centers all over the world, mainly in emerging countries across Latin America and Africa. As of 2020, the company offers kidney disease treatment to around 16 centers in 8 countries worldwide. The company also markets artificial organ-related products. Nipro has a strong sales channel and offers 1,000 products in around 56 countries across the globe. The company majorly focuses on expanding its geographical presence to strengthen its position in the renal care market.

NIKKISO CO., LTD

NIKKISO CO., LTD. manufactures and markets pumps, sampling and chemical feed systems, equipment for electronic components, aerospace composite products, and medical equipment. The company offers CRRT products through its subsidiary—Nikkiso Acute Blood Purification—and has a strong geographical presence in Asia, North America, and Europe.