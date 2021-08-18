Online Class Help Is Now Offering A Referral Rewards Program

San Francisco, USA, 2021-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ — Online Class Help, a team of US-based class takers, is now offering a referral rewards program to encourage students to refer their services to friends and peers.

“If you’re one of our happy clients, we’d like to ask you a simple favor. Since our business is largely generated by word of mouth, we’d like to return some money to the students who’ve used us in the past, rather than spend this money on advertising or other marketing.” This coming from a spokesperson with Online Class Help.

To refer a friend, a client has to call the Online Class Help team or send them an email. Then they must give the potential client’s contact information. Every time a referred student becomes a new client, the referring student will receive $50 of service for free.

“Paying for Google ads and other social media marketing is expensive. Also, these tools don’t yield the returns one might expect. So rather than investing in a channel that cannot guarantee results, it makes so much more sense to promote our business via word of mouth. Sure, we won’t be reaching the masses, but our message will definitely be reaching those who could use our help,” adds the spokesperson.

Online Class Help has been working with online students for years, helping them complete homework and tests on time. Their online class takers guarantee terrific service. If a student does not get an A or B, the team will refund their money.

The team does urgent assignments as well, and all their work is always 100% original. If, for some reason, a tutor cannot complete a student’s homework within the given time—or if the homework is found to be plagiarized—the team will refund the client in full.

Online class takers at Online Class Help are available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

About Online Class Help

Online Class Help is a US-based team of online class takers. They help students who call or email them asking: “Can I pay someone to do my online class?”. For more information, visit https://www.onlineclasshelp.com/.

###