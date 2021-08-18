Medical Wearable Market Top Players and Business Intelligence

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the medical wearable market is projected to reach USD 19.5 billion by 2025 from USD 7.4 billion in 2020, at a high CAGR of 21.4%

The growing demand for advanced clinical-grade wearables to streamline complex operational procedures among healthcare organizations has led to a number of product launches & enhancements in recent years. Companies focus on launching innovative solutions to gain a competitive edge and exploit market growth opportunities offered by advanced and next-generation wearables.

The prominent players in this medical wearable market are Medtronic plc. (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Biotelemetry Inc.(US), Apple, Inc. (US ), Dexcom Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories(US), Masimo Corporation(US), GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Beat Technologies (Israel), iRhythm Technologies, Inc.(US), VitalConnect (US), Minttihealth (US), Preventice Solutions, Inc. (US), Contec Medical Systems Co.Ltd(China), Biotricity Inc.(US), Verily Life Sciences. (US), Cyrcardia Asia Limited (Hong Kong ), ten3T healthcare (India), VivaLnk, Inc.(US).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Koninklijke Philips dominated the clinical-grade wearables market in 2019. This share can be attributed to the company’s wide offerings in the wearables market and its global presence. Philips has mainly adopted product launches as its key growth strategy to increase its share in the market. For instance, in 2018, Philips launched the fetal monitor – Avalon Beltless Solution. This patch is placed on the expectant mothers belly to capture critical parameters by measuring fetal and maternal heart rate and uterine activity via ECG and EMG signals.

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Omron Corporation is the second-largest player in the clinical-grade wearables market. The company derives the majority of its revenue from its operations in North America. However, the firm intends to expand its business in the international market, mainly through partnerships and product launches. For instance, in February 2019, Omron collaborated with PhysIQ (US) to integrate Omron’s innovative FDA-cleared device, HeartGuide, the first wearable blood pressure monitor, into the pinpointIQ (physIQ) platform to monitor at-risk patients in outpatient settings. Similarly, in 2018, Omron launched its first wearables blood pressure monitor watch HeartGuide. The company also invests in R&D to expand its capabilities in the field of clinical-grade wearables.

Based on device type, the vital sign monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the Clinical Wearable Market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high and growing penetration of smartphones and significant technological advancements in medical wearable devices, which have helped improve the treatment outcomes for patients.

Based on product type, the patches segment accounted for the largest share of the Clinical Wearable Market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be there have been significant technological advancements in medical wearable devices, which have helped improve the treatment outcomes for patients.

Based on the Clinical grade wearables market by end-user, the end-user is segmented into Long-term Care Centers/ Assisted Living Facilities/Nursing Homes, Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, and Home/Patients. In 2019, the Long-term Care Centers/ Assisted Living Facilities/Nursing Homes accounted for the largest share and highest growth of the Medical Wearable market.

Based on region, the Medical Wearable market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is due to the increasing penetration of smartphones, rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle disorders, increasing healthcare costs, increasing demand for better healthcare services, government initiatives to promote digital health, robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks, and the rising awareness of self-health management.

