Global Forklift Work Platforms Market Is About To Witness Projecting Growth In Upcoming Years

Market Overview

Industrial workplaces safety is improving, but there is still a long way to go. Several hazards, such as ladders and elevated edges, still present problems to workers.

When removable attachments and their multiple uses are taken into account, the OSHA standards that govern worker safety are significantly more difficult to interpret.The number of forklift manufacturers has reduced or suspended production capacities as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19. A downfall has been witnessed by various US steel companies operating in the steel industry, largely because of the covid-19 pandemic.

At the end of March 2020, US steel production decreased by 12.7%. These drastic reductions will have a profound impact on the majority of manufacturing facilities.

Manufacturers Aiming Legal and Safer Product Delivery

Forklift work platform operations are tightly controlled by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the United States. This federal agency functions to establish safe and healthy working conditions at different workplaces.

According to OSHA forklift accidents take lives every three days in the U.S. In addition, there are approximately 85 deaths and 34,900 injuries related to forklift usage every year.

To effectively reflect on these statistics, the federal agency has enacted stringent regulatory legislation and manufacturers are vying to align their products to meet these safety requirements.They are trying to provide a product with the minimum stress involved in lifting, pulling, pushing, and twisting while working on the work platforms.

Along with the implementation of such features, manufacturers mainly focus on increasing the productivity. By implementing ergonomic features in the material handling equipment’s, manufacturers are providing safer and efficient options to gain trust of workers.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Forklift Work Platforms Market:

Global Forklift Work Platforms Market: Product Innovation

By fulfilling the legal requirements, manufacturers are delivering high-performance elevated personnel platform that delivers essential requirements of the client.

Manitou North America, is a leading construction equipment provider headquartered in France. The company has recently launched straight-mast forklifts and telescopic work platform. This mobile elevating work platform is the first rotating work platform available for the electric model which can be operated to the heights of 49 foot allowing good working reach.

Forklifts and loading work platforms provided by Toyota’s System of Active Stability (SAS) are designed with improved vehicle stability technology that automatically stabilizes loads during high lifting. This prevents incidences of forklifts and lifted loads from tipping over.

Kalmar, a part of Cargotec, provides a range of material handling equipment and automated software solutions. The company has recently launched a new range of reach-stackers, container handlers, and forklifts in Latin America. This introduction is based on the company’s G-generation platform which is operated by electric and hydraulic systems. The Essential range of reach-stackers provide options for efficient drivelines, emission standard engines, and 45 to 57 tonnes of lifting capacity.

