Cell-Based Assays Market: Growing risk of pandemics and communicable diseases

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The cell-based assays market is projected to reach USD 22.0 billion by 2025 from USD 14.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=119917269

By application, the drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the cell-based assays market in 2019.

Based on application, the cell-based assays market is categorized into drug discovery, basic research, and other applications. The drug discovery application segment dominated the market in 2019. The large share of the drug discovery segment can be attributed to increasing R&D investments, technological innovations in supportive processes, the introduction of new drugs, and the growing number of CROs providing drug discovery services.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study, Request a Sample Pages

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the cell-based assays market in 2019.

Based on end users, the cell death assays market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and academic and research institutes. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies dominated the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increase in R&D expenditure, the growing number of drug discovery projects, and the adoption of strategic approaches such as collaborations to develop drug candidates.

North America accounted for the largest share of the cell death assays market in 2019.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell death assays market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American regional segment can be attributed to the availability of government and private funding for life science research, the growing penetration of CROs, comprehensive drug development regulations, and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the region.

Key Market Players

Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Lonza (Switzerland), BioAgilytix Labs (US), Reaction Biology Corporation (US), AAT Bioquest (US) are the prominent players operating in the cell-based assays market.

Recent Developments

In 2020, Danaher Corporation (US) launched ImageXpress Micro-confocal High-content Imaging System.

In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) acquired Phitonex, Inc. (US). The acquisition of spectral dye platform manufacturer Phitonex will enable Thermo Fisher to offer greater flow cytometry and imaging multiplexing capabilities in protein and cell analysis research.

To speak to our analyst for a discussion on the above findings, click Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=119917269