Flow Cytometry Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2025

The Flow Cytometry Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global flow cytometry market size was estimated at USD 3.27 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 10.6% in coming years. Key drivers of this market include increasing incidence of chronic disorders that requires toxicity testing for cancer tests and need for quick, accurate and sensitive prognosis techniques for the validation of disease.

Drivers

Increasing awareness levels amongst healthcare experts and patients coupled with rising healthcare expenditures are major factors driving the growth. Furthermore, related benefits of cell-based assays including development in reagents and software employed for the study, ease-of-use and high sensitivity and reproductively are some other elements anticipated to boost the growth in coming years.

Global Flow Cytometry Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Cell-based

Bead-based

Global Flow Cytometry Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Instruments

Reagent & consumables

Software

Accessories

services

Research

Pharmaceutical

Drug discovery

Stem cells

In vitro toxicity

Apoptosis

Cell sorting

Cell cycle analysis

Immunology

Cell viability

Industrial

Clinical

Cancer

Organ transplantation

Immunodeficiency

Hematology

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Agilent Technologies

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories

GE Healthcare

Luminex Corporation and many others

Regional Insights

North America held leading position in 2016 owing to the availability of solicitous government initiatives for the growth of enhanced technologies pertaining to molecular diagnostics. Furthermore, presence of skilled experts and larger awareness levels are the other factors expected to drive the growth in regional market.

Asia Pacific is speculated to demonstrate lucrative growth over the forecast period due to rising solicitous government aid for the biotech industry growth. The economic development, increasing patient awareness level, persistently advancing healthcare infrastructure and presence of untapped opportunities are the factors contributing towards the fast growth in this region.