Smart Elevator Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2022

The Smart Elevator Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The worldwide Smart Elevator Market size valued at USD 10.50 billion in 2014. Rising acceptance, particularly in Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Numerous benefits together with longer stability along with reliability are also expected to help the growth of the industry over the coming years.

Growing disposable income of the consumer, predominantly in countries such as China, Brazil along with India coupled with the increasing need for faster transportation facilities may elevate the demand for the elevator. The elevator industry is hovering for growth owing to superior control of elevator traffic and the growing requirement for improved energy efficiency worldwide.

Drivers

Expansion of products that utilize renewable energy sources is likely to offer new development avenues in the upcoming years. Extensive usage in different sector like industrial, commercial as well as residential areas is further liable to drive the growth of the market. Fast infrastructure growth in rising economies along with government inclination to the deployment of such type of advanced elevator in new structures built in respective countries is also anticipated to impact demand of elevators over the forecast period positively. Large installation cost of elevators may hamper the growth of the industry over the next few years.

Technological advancements in elevator industry resulting in the addition of various digital controls which are related to security may also facilitate elevator industry to offer possible growth opportunities to participants in the industry. Economic benefits which are linked to cost savings with the help of low power consumption may also assist to drive demand over the forecast period. Also, the benefits such as the reduced passengers’ waiting times along with increased traffic management effectiveness are also likely to drive the smart elevator market considerably.

Smart Elevator Solution Outlook (USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

New Deployment

Elevator access control & security

Elevator automation

Modernization

Maintenance

Smart Elevator Application Outlook (USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Schindler

ThyssenKrupp group

Schneider Electric

Otis Elevator

Mitsubishi Electric Hyundai Elevators

Hitachi

Fujitec

Bosch Security Systems

Regional Insights

In 2014 North America smart elevator market was a leading regional segment as well as accounted for more than 40% of the revenue. This growth may be credited to previously well-established infrastructure facilities in the region along with early technology adoption by many industries in the area.

Asia Pacific region is also expected to observe considerable development over the forecast period because of rapid infrastructure growth as well as growing urbanization in the Asia Pacific region. Rising amount of consumer disposable income along with technological advancements may also help to add to the regional development in next few years. Growing government inclination towards up gradation of existing elevator is anticipated to drive the European smart elevator market over the forecast period.