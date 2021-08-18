Increasing Demand For Hygienic Packaged Food Is Driving The Vacuum Sealer Market Demand

As per the recent research report published by Fact.MR, the global Vacuum Sealer Market Sales is on course to achieve a highly eye-catching growth during 2021 to 2031.

Vacuum Sealer Market: An Overview

The rising need for increasing the shelf life of the products across industries and the increasing demand for hygienic packaged food will drive the growth of the vacuum sealer market for the next few years. The vacuum sealer market is expected to have a moderate growth rate in the coming years.

Vacuum sealing is a method to remove air from the package before sealing to increase the shelf life of the product. The vacuum sealer machine sucks the air out of the package and seals it to not allow air to pass which keeps the items fresh for longer periods.

What are the latest trends impacting the growth of the Vacuum Sealer Market?

The food packaging market is the major driver of the Vacuum sealing market. Increasing consumer focus on hygienic packaging, improving shelf life of products, ready-to-eat foods, and shift towards hassle-free and convenient packaging around the world is fueling the market growth.

The vacuum Sealer market is further expected to grow owing to the investments by pharmaceutical, FMCG, and other sectors. The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on this market, as it led to an increase in investments in the pharmaceutical sector and food sector.

To gain a deep understanding of the competitive landscape in the global Vacuum Sealer market better, the Survey report covers the profile of the following top players:

As Vacuum sealer is used in various end-use industries such as food, pharmaceutical, industrial, and consumer packaging there is a huge demand for it and also faces huge competition. A few key players in the global market in this sector are

Henkelman

Sammic S.L.

VacMaster

Zeropak

Berkel

Accu-Seal SencorpWhite

Star Universal

Ultra source

Henkovac.

Few key players in the Asia Pacific region are Foodsaver, Nutrichef, Geryon, Nesco, and Weston

What are the opportunities and key factors that might restrain the growth of the Vacuum Sealer Market?

The manufacturing of vacuum sealers is a cost-intensive process. As this market is highly competitive and fragmented it is tough for new entrants to enter the market. With the rapid technology change, it will be difficult to adapt to the trends to stay in the competition. Increasing health consciousness of people, and awareness about the use of plastic and its impact on the environment are also affecting the growth.

But in another way, it can also be seen as an opportunity to experiment with different environmentally friendly products. The dominance of online selling platforms will also help to boost revenues.

Key Segments of the vacuum sealer Market

Based on the product type, the Vacuum sealer is segmented into External Vacuum Sealer Thermoforming Machine Tray-Sealing Machine Chamber Vacuum Sealer Handheld or Pistol Vacuum sealer

Based on the Packaging, the Vacuum sealer is segmented into Semi-rigid packaging Rigid packaging Flexible packaging

Based on Usability, the Vacuum sealer is segmented into Floor standing Countertop

Based on the Material used, the Vacuum sealer is segmented into Polyethylene Polyamide Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Based on the End-user, the Vacuum sealer is segmented into Food and Beverage industry Pharmaceutical Industry Electronics sector Chemical Industry Industrial Packaging Other consumer goods

Based on the region, the Vacuum sealer is segmented into North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



The Chamber Vacuum sealer machine will have the highest demand because of its better performance and operator friendliness. It is very convenient for packaging larger batches of food and also very effective in packing liquid foods. Looking at the increasing demand for vacuum-sealed foods, the demand for chamber vacuum sealing machines will rise.

How did Covid-19 impact the growth of the Vacuum sealer market?

Like many other sectors, the supply chain disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the vacuum sealer production were also hampered. This created a gap between the supply and demand thereby reducing the revenue of the manufacturing companies.

The health consciousness and demand for hygienic packaged food has increased during this period providing an opportunity for the companies to generate revenue.

