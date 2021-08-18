Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Market Segmentation and Growth Prospects Mapping, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Power over Ethernet (PoE) market size is expected to value at USD 3.77 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing need for low cost solutions and increasing demand for high-speed internet. The Power over Ethernet (PoE) provides the transmission of data and information signals over the twisted pair Ethernet.

Key Players:

Akros Silicon, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Flexcomm Technology Limited

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

ON Semiconductor

Shenzhen Quanma Industry Co. Ltd.

Silicon Laboratories

STMicroelectronics

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/power-over-ethernet-poe-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Globally, the Power over Ethernet market is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development of the market. The Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology offer higher data transmission rate and helps to save additional cost of installation for various network cables. In addition, development of innovative products such as network security based cameras, proximity sensors and RFID readers are predicted to favor the growth of Power over Ethernet (PoE) industry over the forecast period. The latest technological trends such as cloud-based services and big data analytics have led to deployment of numerous data centers across the globe, thereby fostering market expansion in the recent years.

The growing investment by industry players for development of VoIP phones and wireless networking coupled with increasing penetration of the penetration of fiber-optic cable in domestic market are expected to stimulate industry growth in the near future as well. Recently introduced applications and delivery systems that allows customers to remotely operate or to switch to an IP service from POTS services, thus providing a versatile platform. These factors are expected to boost the market demand for Power over Ethernet (PoE) devices and the VoIP services. Rise in the number of application of the Ethernet cable is estimated to enhance the market growth over the next seven years.

Product Outlook:

Power Sourcing Equipment

Powered Devices

Application Outlook:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The commercial Power over Ethernet (PoE) devices is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the Power over Ethernet industry with substantial revenue generation in the last couple of years. Growing popularity of the commercial Power over Ethernet (PoE) device segment is attributed to increasing demand from the retail sector, healthcare sector and office buildings.

Residential application has also witnessed massive growth, in the last few years, owing to the increasing penetration of IP cameras for security, webcams, and VoIP phones. Shifting consumer preference towards home automation and smart home appliances has also contributed to the segment growth.

Regional Outlook:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in telecommunication sector, growing amount of investments by government R&D activities in the region, development of smart grids, and existence of well-established telecommunication network.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold a major market share in the Power over Ethernet (PoE) with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising availability of high-speed internet, growing disposable income among general population, presence of large consumer base, and significant investment by leading industry players.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/