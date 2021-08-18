Cold Pain Therapy Market worth $2.0 billion – Increasing Regulatory Barriers for Oral Pain Medications

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The Factors such as increasing prevalence of arthritis and the rising number of sports injuries are the key factors boosting the demand for cold pain therapy products for the management of pain. Moreover, growing awareness about the availability of cost-effective cooling pain relief products and the ease of application of cold pain therapy products are anticipated to accelerate the adoption of these products in the coming years.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The global cold pain therapy market size is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Opportunity: Growing adoption of analgesic patches;

Patches are easy to use and provide a wide range of advantages over traditional parenteral or oral routes as the drug delivery is simple, painless, non-invasive, and convenient. Moreover, they increase patient compliance and satisfaction and provide site-specific dosing. While placed on the skin, patches deliver an analgesic drug at a fixed rate across the dermis. The use of analgesic patches through transdermal drug delivery systems offers various advantages over oral medications.

Driver: Increase in the prevalence of incidence of sports injuries;

Musculoskeletal injuries are the most common forms of sports-related injuries. Some of the common injuries include ankle sprains, knee injuries, fractures, joint injuries, tennis elbow (epicondylitis), and dislocations. Cold pain therapy products, such as ice packs and sprays, are the most commonly used products for the management of pain associated with sports-related injuries as they provide instant pain relief. Furthermore, with rising disposable income levels, growing health awareness, growing obesity rate, and growing stress levels, the emphasis on gym activities and workouts among adults across the globe has increased augumenting the market growth.

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

The emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, South Korea, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific cold pain therapy market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2025. Growing preference for topical products, especially cold patches, expansion of helathacre infrastructure, growing awareness of cold therapy products the region. Moreover, emergence of key players with established prpduct portfolio are driving the growth of the APAC pain therapy market.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

Prominent players in cold pain therapy market Sanofi (France), Pfizer (US), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), ROHTO Pharmaceutical (Japan), Beiersdorf (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), Medline Industries (US), Össur (Iceland), Performance Health (US), Breg (US), Romsons Group of Industries (India), Unexo Life Sciences (India), and Bird & Cronin (US)

Sanofi is among the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world. It focuses on the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of healthcare products (including medicines, vaccines, and therapeutic products). The company operates its business through three segments, namely, Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi offers a wide range of cold pain therapy products, such as patches, creams, sprays, balms, and roll-ons,through its Consumer Healthcare segment and its subsidiary Chattem, Inc. (US),

