Mohawk Industries (US) and Siam Cement Group (Thailand) are Leading Players in the Ceramic Tiles Market

The ceramic tiles market is projected to grow from USD 207.7 billion in 2020 to USD 285.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Growth in investments in the construction industry, coupled with a rise in the number of renovation & remodeling activities, further boost the growth of the market for ceramic tiles. The rise in demand from emerging economies and the growth of the organized retail sector create growth opportunities for the market.

The ceramic tiles market is dominated by major players such as Mohawk Industries (US), Siam Cement Group (Thailand), Grupo Lamosa (Mexico), Grupo Cedasa (Brazil), Kajaria Ceramics (India), Ceramica Carmelo Fior (Brazil), and RAK Ceramics (UAE). These players have adopted numerous growth strategies, such as acquisitions and expansions to further expand their presence in the global ceramic tiles market. Expansions were the most dominating strategy adopted by major players from 2017 to 2020, which helped them to expand their global presence and broaden their customer base.

Mohawk Industries is the pioneer in flooring manufacturing, which primarily emphasizes on enhancing residential and commercial spaces across the globe. It engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications. A unified system and well-engineered distribution mechanism provide a vital competitive advantage over the competitors in the production of ceramic tile, laminate, carpets & rugs, and wood & vinyl flooring.

During the initial phase of the business, the organization’s business was limited to North America; however, the organization has successfully established its business globally, with a wide variety of sheer-quality products.

The company has its manufacturing facilities in 18 countries. It provides an extensive range of soft and hard surface products for both residential and commercial applications in over 170 countries, with leading market positions in the US, Europe, and Russia.

Siam Cement Group is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: SCG cement-building materials, SCG chemicals, and SCG packaging. The SCG cement-building materials segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; distribution of cement, building, and decorative products; and import of fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

Siam Cement has operations in many countries across all regions—such as China, Cambodia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, the US, and the UAE. Thus, the company has a strategically competitive advantage in meeting the needs of consumers across the globe.

