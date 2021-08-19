Nagen Vegan Bakery Offers Delicious Treats

Naples, FL, 2021-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Nagen Vegan Bakery is pleased to announce they offer delicious bakery treats made with vegan recipes. It’s the first vegan bakery to open in Naples, giving area residents access to the treats they want without making them at home to meet their dietary needs.

Nagen Vegan Bakery took everyone’s favorite cookies and recreated them using vegan-friendly recipes to create coogens, combining the words cookie and vegan. Customers can find all their favorite cookie options, including chocolate chip, macadamia nut, peanut butter, sugar, and more. Cookies are available for purchase in twelve-packs or place a custom order for larger quantities.

A group of graduates from Lorenzo Walker Technical High School founded the bakery due to the lack of vegan options in the local market. They understand the importance of offering alternatives to individuals who choose a vegan lifestyle. Their team welcomes feedback from their customers, constantly improves their current recipes, and introduces new options for improved customer satisfaction.

Anyone interested in learning about the delicious vegan treats offered can find out more by visiting the Nagen Vegan Bakery website or by calling 1-239-321-2374.

