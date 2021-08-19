The Harbour at Orange Coast College Offers Apartment-Style On-Campus Housing

Costa Mesa, California, 2021-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Harbour at Orange Coast College is pleased to announce they offer apartment-style on-campus housing options for Orange Coast College students. The apartment complex combines the independence of apartment living with on-campus housing solutions.

The Harbour at Orange Coast College is a newly built housing development offering modern finishes in fully furnished apartments to give students a better quality of life. Students can find everything they need just steps away from their apartments with nearby restaurants and retail stores. The housing complex offers studio and one, two, and four-bedroom options to allow students to live the way they want, either alone or with friends or roommates found through the roommate matching system. Rent includes Internet access, furnishings, electricity, water and sewer, trash disposal, and access to community amenities.

The Harbour at Orange Coast College makes life more enjoyable for students with various features, including social lounges, complimentary bike storage, study lounges, and resident life programs and events. They strive to make on-campus housing more comfortable for students.

Anyone interested in learning about the on-campus apartment-style housing can find out more by visiting The Harbour at Orange Coast College website or by calling 1-714-643-5100.

Company: The Harbour at Orange Coast College

Address: 1369 Adams Ave

City: Costa Mesa

State: CA

Zip code: 92626

Telephone number: 1-714-643-5100

Email address: live@theharbourocc.com