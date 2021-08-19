Impact Early Education Launched New Website in March

St. Augustine, FL, 2021-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Impact Early Education launched their new business and website in March 2021 to provide more resources to preschool directors, owners, and teachers. They understand the challenges preschools can face and strive to offer the valuable information they need to maintain a positive atmosphere for the children they teach.

Impact Early Education offers memberships to preschool directors and owners to give them access to an entire library of resources, blog posts, and tools to help them improve operations at their facilities. In addition, teachers can purchase individual courses or save money by bundling them all together into one package. The classes and other resources available were designed by experienced educators and take a research-based approach to practical application. The courses are affordable, starting at just $20.

In addition to the resources available, Impact Early Education posts regular blogs on various topics, including introductions to the teachers who designed the courses and valuable insight into preschoolers and the best methods to teach them. The team is dedicated to building a comprehensive resource teachers and preschool directors can rely on to help them widen their horizons and handle all the challenges that come their way.

Anyone interested in learning about the new business or website can find out more by visiting the Impact Early Education website or by calling 1-904-494-6123.

