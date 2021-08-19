The Cottages of Fort Collins Is a High-Quality Off-Campus Housing Complex

Fort Collins, Colorado, 2021-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Cottages of Fort Collins is pleased to announce they offer high-quality off-campus housing for students attending Colorado State University. The spacious, cottage-style units provide all the comforts of home while remaining close to campus.

The Cottages of Fort Collins offers students various floor plans to choose from, including four and five-bedroom units to share with friends or random students through the roommate matching program. Students will enjoy spacious, comfortable units that include everything in the rental price. Each unit provides Internet access, trash disposal, in-unit laundry, and access to community amenities. Furniture packages, balcony upgrades, and covered parking are available for an additional monthly fee.

Students living at The Cottages of Fort Collins can use the various amenities in the complex, including a resort-style pool with spas, sand volleyball courts, outdoor grilling stations and fire pits, study spaces, a steam room and sauna, and more. The cottages are pet-friendly, with access to a dog park and pet washing station to make life easier for pet owners.

Anyone interested in learning about the quality off-campus student housing options can find out more by visiting The Cottages of Fort Collins website or by calling 1-970-698-7000.

About The Cottages of Fort Collins: The Cottages of Fort Collins offer four and five-bedroom spacious cottage units for students attending Colorado State University. The off-campus housing complex provides students with a better quality of life while living close to campus. It’s the perfect combination of independence and easy access to campus.

Company: The Cottages of Fort Collins
Address: 1200 Gold Drive
City: Fort Collins
State: CO
Zip code: 80524
Telephone number: 1-970-698-7000

