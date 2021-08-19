MCC and PCC Panel: Definition & Features

MCC PANEL:

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — MCC is an abbreviation for motor control centre. It is made up of feeders for motors and blowers. Feeders are constructed based on the power rating of the motor. The auto/manual option will be available in the majority of MCCs. Motors with manual provision can be operated manually. To start the motor in auto provision, an external signal is necessary. The control panel provides the signal. Indicators for motor operation will also be featured in the control panel.

A motor control centre (MCC) is a grouping of one or more enclosed sections connected by a common power bus and housing primarily motor control units. In modern practise, motor control centres are a manufacturing assemblage of numerous motor starters. A motor control centre may incorporate variable frequency drives, programmable controllers, and metering, and it may also serve as the building’s electrical service entry.

GroupNish is the leading manufacturer of MCC and PCC panels for chemical industries in India.

Uses of MCC Panel:

Motor control centres have been utilised by the vehicle manufacturing industry, which uses a significant number of electric motors, since 1950. They are now used in a wide range of industrial and commercial applications. When particularly dusty or corrosive procedures are utilised, the motor control centre may be located in a separate air-conditioned room; nevertheless, an MCC is commonly installed on the factory floor, near to the machinery controlled.

Each motor controller in an MCC can be configured with a variety of options, such as separate control transformers, pilot lamps, control switches, extra control terminal blocks, different types of thermal or solid-state overload protection relays, and different classes of power fuses or circuit breakers. A motor control centre can be given with full field wiring already connected, or it can be a constructed assembly with internal control and interlocking wiring to a central control terminal panel board or programmable controller.

GroupNish offers the top quality and robust MCC and PCC Panels for pharma industries in India.

PCC PANEL:

Electrical PCC panels are modular electrical control panels used to regulate power supply in large industrial and commercial operations. Using these PCC panels, the power delivered to heavy machineries, equipment, motors, and transformers is adjusted according to the requirements of electrical loads. PCC panles serve many industries such as chemicals, plastic, paper, power, oil and natural gas, medical, dairy, and so on. The primary function of a panel is to protect and control power distribution in large production units.

If you are looking for a durable, efficient and robust MCC panel for steel plant in India, GroupNish is the name you can trust. Visit the official website for more information.

Features of PCC Panel: