CCE’s EnSuite-Cloud ReVue Now Supports Multi-document Collaboration

Latest EnSuite-Cloud upgrade allows working with multiple 3D assets in the same session.

Farmington Hills, MI, 2021-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — CCE, a leading provider of advanced CAD interoperability technology, announced that as part of a significant upgrade to its flagship real-time 3D Collaboration software, EnSuite-Cloud ReVue, it now allows users to load multiple 3D digital assets in the same collaboration session (“ReVue Room”).

Support for multi-document collaboration was available in EnSuite-Cloud ReVue only for assembly files, where users had the option of opening sub-assemblies or other individual components and toggle between them. With this new release, users can now load multiple individual 3D multi-CAD data (part files or assemblies) in a single ReVue Room and seamlessly toggle between them as they discuss the designs in the same collaboration session.

“Although it is true that EnSuite-Cloud ReVue is a great solution for discussing large data sets, like 3D assemblies, in real-time, we noticed that a lot of our user base still deals with individual part files as part of the same project they are collaborating on. These users have been consistently asking us for multi-document support to save them time spent on closing each file and opening the next one and creating a much more seamless collaboration experience. Multiple document support is especially important for supplier collaboration as each supplier may provide a complete component designed in a different CAD system that becomes part of the final product assembly,” said Vinay Wagle, CCE’s V.P. Sales & Marketing.

EnSuite-Cloud ReVue is CCE’s flagship real-time collaboration product using 3D digital assets while maintaining complete control of the users’ intellectual property. Participants can use 3D multi-CAD data from all major CAD formats like CATIA V5, CATIA V6 (3DXML), SOLIDWORKS, NX, Creo, Autodesk Inventor, Revit, Solid Edge, JT, IFC and glTF, among others, to conduct engineering design reviews directly in the browser or access it from an active CAD session using ReVue LiveLink. ReVue LiveLink is available for major formats like SOLIDWORKS, Inventor, Solid Edge, SketchUp, Revit among others.

Some of the key capabilities of EnSuite-Cloud ReVue include:

* No software installation or browser extensions required

* Real-time collaboration using 3D multi-CAD data – no CAD licenses required

* Integrated conference call facility

* No storing of proprietary design data on any server

“It is true that if you listen to your customers, your job becomes simple. We don’t have a group of people making arbitrary product enhancement decisions. We have our ears to the ground. This latest update is proof of that. We are confident that this will be well received by our large user base that continues to use EnSuite-Cloud ReVue for a secure, real-time and truly seamless collaboration experience,” added Vinay.

All new users can get a 15-day free trial for an Organizer license to evaluate the product. Users can visit the EnSuite-Cloud ReVue page for additional product and pricing information or to start their 15-day free trial.

About CCE:

Incorporated in Michigan, CCE has more than 30 years of CAD/CAM/CAE software development experience, as well as an extensive background in related services. Since 1989, CCE’s focus on CAD technology & application development has spearheaded its mission to deliver customers value through innovative, disciplined, and communications-focused technology products and services. CCE has offices located in Farmington Hills, Michigan and Fort Lee, New Jersey. For more information on CCE’s products and services, visit https://www.cadcam-e.com.

