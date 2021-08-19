Coagulation Analyzer Market Top Players and Business Intelligence

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — According to market research report the Coagulation Analyzer Market is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2025 from USD 3.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2025.

Coagulation analyzers and consumables are used to evaluate the coagulation profiles of blood samples, which are utilized for clotting-based or chromogenic assays and for diagnosing clotting factor deficiencies. They are primarily used in wound, injury, and pre- and post-operative management.

The prominent players operating in the coagulation analyzers market include Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Abbott, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Diagnostica Stago (France), Helena Laboratories (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Horiba Medical (Japan). Players in this market focused on partnerships, collaborations, agreements, acquisitions, mergers, expansions, and product launches & approvals to expand their market presence between January 2017 and February 2020.

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Siemens Healthineers focuses on the introduction of innovative products to gain a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, in August 2016, Siemens launched the Sysmex CS-2500 System, a new mid-volume coagulation analyzer. The company also pursues the inorganic growth strategy of agreements in order to increase its share in the market. In April 2016, Siemens and Sysmex (Japan) extended their long-standing global agreement on hemostasis testing. This agreement allows laboratory customers around the world to continue to benefit from the largest portfolio of hemostasis systems and reagents.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Thermo Fisher held the second position in the global coagulation analyzers market. The company is a leading provider of life science diagnostic tools. Thermo Fisher has a significant global footprint owing to its strong sales and distribution network. The strong position of the company in this market can be attributed to its strong brand value. The company also has a strong distribution network for sales and services, making it a prominent player in the coagulation analyzer market.

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Roche Diagnostics held the third position in the global coagulation analyzers market. The company focuses on introducing innovative and technologically advanced products in the market. For instance, in June 2017, Roche launched the cobas t 711 coagulation analyzer. The company has a strong portfolio of coagulation analyzers, as well as reagents and assays.

Based on product, the Hemostasis Analyzer Market is segmented into clinical laboratory analyzers and point-of-care testing analyzers. In 2019, the clinical laboratory analyzers segment accounted for a larger share of the market.

The coagulation analyzers available in the market are based on three major technologies—optical technology, mechanical technology, and electrochemical technology. However, apart from these technologies, coagulation analyzers can also be based on other technologies, such as nephelometric, immunogenic, chromogenic, advanced biosensor, and thromboelastometry technologies.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into clinical laboratories, hospitals, and other end users. In 2019, the clinical laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

North America (comprising the US and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global Coagulation Analyzer Market in 2019, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of blood disorders are stimulating the growth of the market in North America.

