Springdale, AR, 2021-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Legacy National Bank. Just go to the official website, and you can read how loud the slogan of this largest national bank in America sounds: “My bank. My legacy. Family, business and home – let’s build our heritage together”. You can also read there that Legacy is positioning itself as a bank focused on the community’s interests and aimed at helping people achieve their financial goals. According to the information presented, the bank has an experienced team that strives to provide first-class service, paying attention to developing customer relationships in order to maximize their banking needs through a wide range of products. You must admit, it sounds promising. However, you should not believe everything written because on the official website, you will never read that Legacy Bank is involved in major financial fraud, and its employees are in conspiracy with American financial fraudsters. In hot pursuit, we will tell you how Legacy Bank helped the swindler William Donald Redfern to deceive the honest and respected Russian businessman, Pavel Labusov. Our investigation is not based on speculation and rumors but on excerpts from the official court materials published in the public domain on the network. Let’s start.

Acquaintance

Pavel Labusov is a 34-year-old talented entrepreneur and one of the key figures in Russian business. He started his first business at the age of 17. Labusov’s business is not limited to only one direction. His companies are leaders in such industries as the construction of residential real estate of various categories, tourism, shipbuilding, agriculture, mining and processing, restoration of the aquaculture population on the Black Sea coast of the Krasnodar Region of the Russian Federation. In addition, the Russian businessman is expanding the geographic horizons of his activities. Today he owns an impressive package of assets in America, estimated at millions of US dollars.

Pavel Labusov met an American investor and, as it would become known later, a major fraudster and organizer of a financial pyramid, William Donald Redfern, in Moscow in early 2015, through a mutual friend, Robert Asadullin. A former high-ranking official of the Russian government, Asadullin, introduced Redfern as his business partner and announced that they in equal shares – 50% each – owned The Oakes Capital LLC. It turned out later that it was just another deception. In fact, The Oakes Capital LLC belonged to Redfern. And the scheme by which Asadullin recruited Russian entrepreneurs and made them the victims of Redfern’s fraudulent actions was worked out by them step by step.

Loan Agreement

Asadullin was an authoritative person in Russian business. Labusov did not have doubts about the reliability and conscientiousness of Redfern; he trusted Asadullin’s recommendation. That year, Labusov considered options for expanding his US assets. It is quite difficult to get approval for a mortgage loan for commercial real estate from an American bank. Redfern offered the services of his company, The Oakes Capital LLC. The businessmen discussed the terms of the contract:

Amount of lending – USD 1.5 million;

Interest rate – 3.75% per annum;

Schedule and size of monthly payments.

Initially, Pavel Labusov didn’t want to use his assets in America as collateral. It was an impressive portfolio, namely the Apaville LLC holding, which includes four major companies: Deerk, Meadowland Estate, Pruni, and Towntrade. Collectively, these companies provide Labusov with an unsecured and non-repayable portfolio of mortgage leases for various properties in Florida. But Redfern, distorting the information, convinced the Russian businessman of the profitability of his offer, arguing that the existing assets would allow Labusov to get a credit line for an impressive amount and with the lowest interest rate. As a result, this deal would help Labusov to acquire additional real estate in America and increase the size of his profit. Furthermore, Redfern convinced him that the collateral for leasing, owned by Labusov, acted only as a guarantee of repayment of the loan granted and wpuld not be encumbered in any way without Labusov’s consent. Russian businessman Pavel Labusov agreed.

To obtain a loan, Redfern requested financial documents from Labusov by phone and e-mail. The agreement was finalized. Labusov received a loan, and the ownership of the assets belonging to him was transferred on security to The Oakes Capital LLC until the loan was fully repaid. Subsequent months, until the spring of 2018, Labusov paid all the amounts in good faith, observing all the agreement terms. The same cannot be said about William Donald Redfern.

Fraudulent Scheme

According to Redfern’s criminal plan, the access to Labusov’s property and financing of new projects of the Russian entrepreneur was supposed to expand the scale of his fraud, allowing him to add new real estate objects belonging to Pavel to the category of potential objects of debt encumbrance for the credit needs of Redfern himself. All the time while Russian businessman Pavel Labusov was engaged in the day-to-day management of all his assets in America, paid off the loan, and the interest rate on it every month, the American financial criminal, Redfern and his accomplices, were illegally re-mortgaging all the properties owned by Pavel Labusov for loans – which total amount made more than one million US dollars.

The Deception is Revealed

In January 2018, Pavel Labusov accidentally discovered that a mortgage was issued on one of the properties he owned. Redfern brushed off all the questions, assuring that this was just a formality of The Oakes Capital LLC and there was nothing to worry about. But the seed of doubt was sown. Redfern and his subordinates made less and less contact. Pavel Labusov turned to lawyers and a thorough check of all his assets was carried out. The findings came as a shock to the Russian businessman. The lawyers found out that Labusov’s portfolio was full of mortgages and loans, which were issued without Pavel’s knowledge. Redfern managed all these financial frauds with the help of two American banks: Legacy Bank and TD Bank.

Legacy National Bank became the main participant in this criminal scheme, it was entrusted with a key role in approving large credit loans without the personal presence and personal signature of the applicant and the owner of the bailed property. Legacy Bank employees did not just check the provided data, they with criminal intent, turned a blind eye to the fact that they approved the loan and transferred funds to William Donald Redfern, and not to Pavel Labusov, whose assets were taken under encumbrance. Do the members of an experienced and professional team who are posted on the official website of Legacy National Bank do this? So is this the help of bank employees in achieving their financial goals by people and companies manifested? Is this called a first-class service and customer satisfaction for all banking needs?

How was one of America’s largest banks able to allow financial crime to take place at its base? Is it possible to write what happened to Labusov and his assets off as the inexperience or negligence of the employees? It’s unlikely. In the official court materials from the public domain, there is information that representatives of Legacy Bank confirmed that the approval of a loan without the personal presence of the applicant and the owner of the collateral and, moreover, the transfer of loan funds to another person, is a gross violation of the requirements and rules for issuing commercial loans.

The Trial

Realizing that the situation is critical, Pavel Labusov decided to officially exercise his right under the agreement in terms of repayment of loans, unilateral termination of the agreement, and the return of ownership of the property belonging to him. Labusov promptly paid off all remaining debt to The Oakes Capital LLC and duly notified the company and William Donald Redfern of his intention to terminate the agreement in writing. Labusov demanded that Redfern return all his assets and repay loans to Legacy Bank and TD Bank, which were issued without the consent of Pavel Labusov.

Since Redfern and his accomplices disappeared and no longer got in touch, the Moscow office of The Oakes Capital LLC was closed. Pavel Labusov and his family began to receive death threats and the institution of imaginary criminal cases in Russia from Robert Asadullin, Labusov was forced to apply to US law enforcement authorities and inform them about the existing criminal gang of the financial swindler, William Donald Redfern, his accomplices, as well as the fraudulent activities of The Oakes Capital LLC and Legacy Bank and TD Bank. As indicated in excerpts from public materials on trial, Russian businessman Pavel Labusov, who was the victim of a major financial crime, filed a lawsuit demanding that any encumbrances imposed on his property be declared invalid and null and void, as well as with the requirement to establish an injunction, prescribing to prohibit banks Legacy Bank and TD Bank from further performance of mortgage obligations and deprivation of their right to use the property owned by Pavel Labusov. In addition, Labusov filed a separate lawsuit against the Legacy National Bank for defamation of property rights and illegal interference with contractual relations.

Today, Russian businessman Pavel Labusov spares no effort and means to achieve justice and punishment of criminals. Having once decided to develop his business in America, Pavel Labusov knew that in this country, fulfilling in good faith his obligations to other participants in business relations and to the state, an entrepreneur could be sure that justice was on his side and he would always be safe. Now he has to seek justice in an American court personally.

Legal proceedings on the claims of Pavel Labusov are aimed not only at restoring his ownership rights to the real estate he owns in America and removing encumbrances. All members of a criminal group must be punished proportionately, and banks, as well. The clients, partners, friends of William Donald Redfern, his associates, The Oakes Capital LLC and Legacy Bank, and TD Bank, especially Legacy National Bank, need to find out who these people are and what these institutions are. The public should learn that fraudsters work in these organizations, that the money and assets of companies and individuals are at risk, and everyone may be in Pavel Labusov’s shoes tomorrow if such firms and banks continue their main activities and disguise their financial frauds behind them.