How will Grow the CNG RNG & Hydrogen Tanks Market Industries in Future

The global CNG RNG and Hydrogen Tanks Market size was USD 2.1 billion in 2021and is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2026, projecting a CAGR of 9.2% between 2021 and 2026. There has been increased adoption of CNG, RNG, and hydrogen globally due to low or zero pollution causigchareteristic. Huge investments and incentives are provided in developed nation such as Germany, France, UK, Japan, and the US on developing green hydrogen infrastructure. In the APAC, in countries such as, the sale of CNG cars has grown by around 50%, thereby increasing the demand for CNG tanks.

CNG fuel tanks are widely used in light-duty vehicles in the APAC due to cost-effectiveness and well-established CNG refueling infrastructures. The RNG and hydrogen tanks adoption is growing steadily in the Europe and North America. With the reduction technology cost and increasing in number of hydrogen and RNG refueling stations, the demand for hydrogen and RNG tanks will also rise during the forecast period.

On the basis of material type, CNG, RNG, and, hydrogen tanks are segmented into metal, carbon and glass fibers. Metal-based CNG, RNG, and hydrogen tanks dominated market..Carbon- fiber fiber-based CNG, RNG, and hydrogen tanks are gaining momentum especially in North America nadthe Europe due to stringent envornmental regulations regarding green house gas emissions. Owing to the pandemic COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for tanks has reduced. However, with the stabilization of the global automotive industry and increase in the sales of natural gas and fuell cell electric vehicles by the last quarter of 2020, the demand for CNG, RNG, and hydrogen tanks would also surge.

Type 1 is the most preferred type of tank, globally. Type 1 CNG tanks are widely employed in the automotive industry, especially in the light light-duty vehicles. It is the heaviest tank by weight among all the tanks, as it is made entirely from metal, but at the same time. APAC is at the forefront in terms of consumption of Type 1 CNG tanks, since it is cost-effective, especially for light- duty vehicles. However, due to low weight and decrease in cost of carbon fibers, type 3 and type 4 tanks would grow at a faster pace as compared to type 1 tanks.

APAC is the leading global CNG tanks market due to high demand from China, India, Thailand and Pakistan. The government in these countries are providing incentives and supportive policies to boost the CNF refueling infrastructure and emphasizing on reducing air pollution by promoting the use of natural gas vehicles. The considerable price difference between oil & natural gas and increased demand for economical fuel are also driving the CNG tanks market in the APAC. On the other hand, the European market, there is a high demand for green hydrogen and RNG. The government in the European countries have adopted a roadmap for building hydrogen ecnonomy and RNG infrastructure. The presence of companies such as Hexagon Composites and Qunaum fuels makes North America a kucrative market for composites-based transportation CNG, RNG, and hydrogen tanks..

The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively affected the natural gas and fuel cell vehicle cells industry, globally. According to the NGV knowledge database, the natural gas consumption has decreased by 6% due to COVID-19. This, in turn, had reduced the demand for CNG, RNG, and hydrogen tanks.With the recovery in automotive industry, increased production of green hydrogen and RNG would boost the market growth of CNG, RNG, and hydrogen tanks in 2021.