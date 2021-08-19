Acrylamide Reducing Ingredients Market Is Expected To Show Robust Growth In Europe And North America

As per the recent research report published by Fact.MR, the global Acrylamide Reducing Ingredients Market Sales is on course to achieve a highly eye-catching growth during 2018 to 2027.

Global Acrylamide Reducing Ingredients Market: Overview

Presence of acrylamide in a variety of cooked foods has raised concern in the food industry due to its toxicity. Acrylamide is formed while frying, baking or roasting especially in starchy foods.

Acrylamide in food is a big concern as it causes cancer in animals when given at high dose and is expected to do the same with human as well. Food and Beverages manufacturers are relying on the ingredients which can reduce the level of acrylamide in food without altering the taste and quality of food.

Many prominent food ingredient manufacturers are developing many specialty enzymes or yeast as an acrylamide reducing ingredients in food. Acrylamide reducing ingredients shows lucrative market opportunity in forecast years, making many ingredients manufacturing companies to start working on development of acrylamide reducing ingredients.

Many prominent players are joining hands with Biotech companies like Kerry partnered with Renaissance BioScience Corp to develop and distribute Arcyleast an acrylamide reducing ingredient. Key players in market who have launched or expected to launch acrylamide reducing ingredients are DSM Food, Kerry, Orkla Food, and other companies

Food ingredients manufacturers like DSM foods, Kerry has prepared acrylamide reducing ingredient which can reduce the formation of acrylamide up to 90% in foods when cooked or fried at high temperature. Growth in research and development for acrylamide reducing ingredients is expected in near future owing to the high demand for healthy food from consumers. Rising consumption of fast foods such as French fries, potato chips etc. has increased the demand for acrylamide reducing ingredients.

Global Acrylamide Reducing Ingredients Market Scenario

Acrylamide Reducing Ingredients market is expected to show a robust growth in Europe and North America. Acrylamide reducing agents is expected to observe a high growth during forecast period, especially in Europe and North America. Ingredients manufacturers across the globe are researching on making acrylamide reducing ingredients which can lower down the formation of acrylamide in food. As consumption of snacks and fast food is high, it crafts a good opportunity for acrylamide reducing ingredients.

Emerging economies such as Asia pacific and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to show increase in demand for acrylamide reducing ingredients. Changing preference for healthy food and lifestyle is expected to increase the penetration for acrylamide reducing ingredients market. Latin America is anticipated to show moderate growth over the forecast years.

Global Acrylamide Reducing Ingredients Market Dynamics

Rising consciousness towards a healthy lifestyle among millennial is a prominent factor driving the Acrylamide Reducing Ingredients Market. Latest innovations and development in the Acrylamide Reducing ingredients due to the high demand for acrylamide free food and snacks. Health risks due to the presence of acrylamide in food such as cancer are expected to attract more food manufacturers to increase the use of acrylamide reducing ingredients in their products.

