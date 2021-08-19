Azodicarbonamide Market Is Expected To Rise With Single Digit Growth Rate Of 5.6% In Forecast Period 2027

Azodicarbonamide Market: Drivers

The azodicarbonamide finds wide application as a blowing agent in the production of foamed plastics. The azodicarbonamide evolves various gases such as nitrogen, carbon monoxide, and others on thermal decomposition.

These gases are trapped in the polymer and are used to form a foamed article. This application has resulted in wide adoption of azodicarbonamide in the market resulting in significant market growth. The azodicarbonamide finds application in plastics, leather and many other industries. They also find wide applications as a food additive for flour bleaching and dough conditioner. These factors are propelling the growth of azodicarbonamide market.

Market Outlook:-

The use of azodicarbonamide as a food additive is banned in some countries such as Australia and the European Union. In Europe, the use of azodicarbonamide in plastics is also banned. Thus, the ban of azodicarbonamide application in strong economies has resulted in a significant decline in market growth as a major revenue could have been generated from these regions.

A large number of people believe that the consumption of azodicarbonamide can result in certain respiratory issues. This, public discomfort can result in a substantial decline in adoption. These factors are furthermore hampering the growth of azodicarbonamide market.

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Azodicarbonamide market are Kum Yang Co., Ltd., Honeywell International, Ajanta Chemical Industries, Abtonsmart Chemicals Co., Ltd., SPL Group, Jiangxi Selon Industrial Stock, Fuzhou Rongfeng Chemicals Co., Ltd., Qingdao Est Trade Co., Ltd., and Sri Dwarikadheesh Polymers.

Regional Overview

The Azodicarbonamide market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and others of APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be a large market for Azodicarbonamide as a majority of the Azodicarbonamide vendors such as Kum Yang Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Selon Industrial and Fuzhou Rongfeng Chemicals Co. are based in the region. Significant support of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the adoption and consumption of Azodicarbonamide in the North America region is driving the growth of Azodicarbonamide.

The growing popularity of Azodicarbonamide in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America and parts of Africa, is characterized by the Substantial growth of food additive industry. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of Azodicarbonamide in these regions in the near future.

Azodicarbonamide Market: Segmentation

The Azodicarbonamide market can be categorized on the basis of application and industry. On the basis of application in the Azodicarbonamide market, the Azodicarbonamide is expected to have a high share in food additive applications since it can whiten the bakery bread and also provide texture to the bread. On the basis of industry, the food industry segment is expected to have high growth in the market due to the increased use of azodicarbonamide as a food additive.

Azodicarbonamide market can be segmented on the basis of applications:

Food Additive

Blowing Agent

Others

Azodicarbonamide market can be segmented on the basis of industry:

Packaging

Food

Leather and Textile

Paints and Coatings

Plastic and Rubber

Others

