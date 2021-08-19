Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Treatment Market Sales Is Expected To Have Gradual Growth Over 2028

Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Treatment: Market Insights

Pelvic congestion syndrome is a condition that causes pain in the pelvic region. This pain occurs mostly due to problems in the veins near the pelvic area. Pelvic congestion syndrome is a common gynecological condition in women that leads to often severe chronic pelvic pain.

The causes of pelvic congestion syndrome generally involves pelvic inflammatory disease, endometriosis, pelvic varicosities and other conditions. Mostly in hospitals, pelvic congestion syndrome diagnosis is generally performed by venography. Prior to venogram, a pelvic ultrasound or other imaging study is performed to check any abnormalities.

The report begins with a brief presentation and overview of the Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Treatment market, about the current market landscape, trends, major Key players, product type, application, and region.

Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Treatment: Market Dynamics

Pelvic congestion syndrome is a common issue among women between the 20 and 50 years of age. Mostly doctors prescribed painkillers for pelvic congestion syndrome treatment to reduce the pain.

Apart from this hormonal therapy is also given to reduce the congestion in pelvic congestion syndrome treatment. Various treatment procedures in pelvic congestion syndrome treatment expected to drive the market. Hormonal treatment helps to reduce congestion and blood flow of the viscous vein.Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global pelvic congestion syndrome treatment market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global pelvic congestion syndrome treatment market due to advancement in technology, high healthcare facilities and improve infrastructure which will facilitate the growth of pelvic congestion syndrome treatment market.

Europe is also likely anticipate to boost the overall growth of pelvic congestion syndrome treatment market owing to adoption of new treatment options and availability of drugs and increase in procedures of injectable used for the pelvic congestion syndrome treatment.

Asia Pacific is expected to have the potential to drive the global pelvic congestion syndrome treatment market due to increase in prevalence of pelvic congestion syndrome. According to one report, the prevalence rate of chronic pelvic pain in developing countries accounts to 5.2% in India and 43.2% in Thailand. Among these cases, pelvic congestion syndrome reports 16% to 31% of all cases which is likely to have a considerable growth in pelvic congestion syndrome treatment market.

Middle East and Africa has less potential to drive the pelvic congestion syndrome treatment market due to lack of awareness among people and poor healthcare facilities may restrain the growth of the pelvic congestion syndrome treatment market.

Some of the key players present across the value chain of the global pelvic congestion syndrome treatment market are Sanofi, TOLMAR Inc., Actiza Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Debio RP, AbbVie Inc, AstraZeneca, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Indivior Inc., Pernix Ireland Pain Limited, ALZA Corporation, Fresenius Kabi USA,LLC

Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global pelvic congestion syndrome treatment market is segmented by disease type, medication and distributional channel.

Segmentation by Disease Type Primary Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Treatment Secondary Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Treatment

Segmentation by Medication NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Treatment Psychotherapy Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Treatment Analgesics Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Treatment Dihydroergotamine Progestins Others

Segmentation by Distributional Channel Hospital Diagnostics laboratories Gynecology Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Treatment Market: Snapshot

Pelvic congestion syndrome treatment market is expected to have gradual growth. Medical pelvic congestion syndrome treatment includes danazol, psychotherapy, progestin, phlebotonics, gonadotropins receptor agonists (GnRH) which is done by hormone replacement therapy, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and dihydroergotamine.

Also some of the latest technologies which consists of transcatheter embolotherapy is being currently used in pelvic congestion syndrome treatment. Medical therapy has shown to provide relief to the patients but the outcome is for a shorter period.

However, Gonadotrophin releasing hormone agonist called goserelin has shown satisfactory results in pelvic congestion syndrome treatment pain. Apart from this, hysterectomy with oophorectomy has proven to provide moderate relief to patients with pelvic congestion syndrome treatment. Embolotherapy has been an exciting therapy in pelvic congestion syndrome treatment. With advances in medical sciences, pelvic congestion syndrome treatment market expected to have significant growth in next few years.

