Use Of Fillers And Recycled Fiber To Produce Paper Will Escalate Demand For Calcined Kaolin Market

Growing utilization of paper boards in the packaging industry has further enhanced the demand for paper. But the higher consumption of papers has had a negative impact on the environment due to deforestation. To resolve the higher need for paper, paper recycling has also become an essential sector of the paper industry, which also holds a significant utilization of calcined kaolin.

Market Outlook:-

Thus, paper and pulp industry remains one of the vital end users of the chemical, thereby ensuring the demand for calcined kaolin in the future. Paper manufacturers are engaged in enhancing the performance of paper by using additives and fillers, which leads to escalating the demand for calcined kaolin.

The rising demand for specialty paper application increases the production of these papers and supper the usage of calcined kaolin in the manufacturing process to enhance paper processing efficiency.

The leading manufactures participants are focused on the production of calcined kaolin owing to their benefits and will contribute significantly towards the high revenue generation and growth of calcined kaolin market. The key players in the calcined kaolin market are mentioned below.

BASF

AIMR

American Elements

Sedlecky Kaolin

Shree Ram Minerals

Mongolia Chaopai Kaolin Co., Ltd

Imerys Performance Minerals

Calcined Kaolin Market Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, Asia calcined kaolin market has been projected to dominate the global calcined kaolin market, accounting for a maximum revenue share. East Asia and South Asia are anticipated to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period. Europe is the second largest market in the calcined kaolin market due to the presence of leading manufacturer in the region.

Calcined Kaolin Market Segmentation

Global calcined kaolin market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-uses.

On the basis of product type, calcined kaolin market is segmented as:

Ansilex

Luminex

Thermal papermakers worldwide recognizes Ansilex as a leader in the calcined kaolin market. From point-of-sale (POS) receipts to lottery tickets and labels, the applications for thermal paper continue to grow and anticipate the growth of calcined kaolin across the globe.

On the basis of end use, calcined kaolin market is segmented as:

Paper and Pulp

Coating

Refractory

Others

