Biopreservation Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2022

The Biopreservation Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Biopreservation Market size is likely to reach USD 8.93 billion by 2022 which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Rapid growth can be attributed to the rise in healthcare expenditure which is expected to boost the market in the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing R&D activities by various companies as well as research organizations funded by government initiatives in the form of grant, contacts and various other funding mechanisms have led to development of novel and innovative bio-preservation services, leading to augment the revenue growth.

Drivers

Growing use of bio-preservation are also supported by the rising participation of government or non-government bodies for the development of this field. For example, due to the support of the institutional and government repositories, the storage of bio-specimen has evolved to next level of advanced information from basics of patient’s phenotype, extending to genetics as well as “omics” such as proteomic information.

Biopreservation Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

Equipment

Freezers

Refrigerators

Consumables

Vials

Straws

Microtiter Plates

Bags

Liquid Nitrogen

Media

Pre-formulated

Home-brew

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

Biopreservation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 – 2022)

Regenerative Medicine

Cell therapy

Gene therapy

Others

Bio-banking

Human eggs

Human sperms

Veterinary IVF

Drug Discovery

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Qiagen

BioCision

Panasonic Biomedical

BioLife Solutions Inc

Atlanta Biologicals

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Biomatrica

Regional Insights

Key market in 2014 was the North American having a revenue share of more than 45% owing to the innovative drug developments and therapies pertaining to the biomedical research. Also, continuous rise in the population base with chronic and acute disorders requiring treatment and diagnosis in the region is further drive the revenue generation. Asia Pacific region is expected to show a considerable growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rise in population base suffering from life threatening disorders. Moreover, increasing investments by government in R&D is leading to an urgent need for bio-storage, therefore providing a boost to the regional market.

