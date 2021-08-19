Food Manufacturing Technology Application Segment is Projected to Witness Significant Growth in Food Traceability Market

The food traceability market size is estimated to be valued at USD 16.8 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 26.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 9.1%. The growing demand for safe to consume products among the consumers is expected to drive the market. The Asia pacific segment is poised to dominate the market due to its high population demanding safe and secure food, it is projected to be the fastest-growing as well, owing to the larger demand of safety concern due to recent COVID outbreak in China.

The food manufacturing technology application segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Food traceability software not only proves to be beneficial for end-use consumers but also to all the stakeholders along the food supply chain right from the growers to the end product distributors. The most well-known collaboration project about traceability so far is between Walmart and IBM. A surge and shift in consumer demand from the foodservice channel to retail channels are driven by the increase in at-home usage due to COVID-19 sheltering-in-place precautions. These are estimated to result in some consumer packaged goods manufacturers that are witnessing a corresponding increase in volume, revenue, and profits.

Stringent regulations set by the government in developed regions, such as Europe, are projected to further highlight the importance of food safety across all stages of the supply chain. For instance, EFSA (European Food Safety Agency) is raising the awareness of food safety in Europe and amendments are made in the General Food Law Regulation to improve risk assessment across the food supply chains. This will present opportunities for the adoption of traceability systems to assess and mitigate risks associated with food contamination.

Regulatory bodies, such as CDC, US FDA & USDA’s FSIS are closely collaborating at the federal level to promote food safety in the US. These bodies are enhancing capacities and improving surveillance and investigation of foodborne infections through PulseNet, the Integrated Food Safety Centers of Excellence, and other programs. This would present opportunities for technological developments in the food traceability market as they are effective in detecting the source of contamination, thereby identifying the source of foodborne infections.

The increase in the developed economy and per capita income has enabled the consumers to invest in more health and health related services, in South American region. This is one of the major drivers for food traceability in the region. Apart from that, the millennial consumers are more health conscious and aware, this is also thriving the market in the region.

Key Market Players:

C.H. Robinson (US) ,Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US), OPTEL GROUP (Canada), Cognex (US) , Honeywell International Inc. (US), SGS SA (Switzerland), Zebra Technologies (US), Bar Code Integrators (US), Carlisle (US), Merit-Trax (Canada), FoodLogiq (US), Safe Traces (US), Food Forensics (UK), Bext360 (US), rfxcel (US), Covectra (US), SMAG (France), TE-Food (Germany), Mass Group (US), Source Trace (US), Trace One (US), Crest Solutions (Ireland), Traceall Global (UK), and VeeMee (Croatia).

