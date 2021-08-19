Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market Revenue Driver, Technology Estimates & Scope Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market is anticipated to reach USD 7.42 billion by 2024. Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) is designed to render faster speed for wireless network connections. WiGig is also termed as the “IEEE 802.11ad standard”. The factors that propel the growth of the Wireless Gigabit Market include increase in the demand for bandwidth, saturation of smartphones and use of several devices that are eventually contributing to the overall industry development. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including rise in the cost of IPAM.

Key Players:

Qualcomm

Intel Corporation

Broadcom Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Azurewave Technologies, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The industry may be explored by product type, type, application, technology and geography.

Application Outlook:

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

The “IT & Telecom” segment led the Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) industry in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. The factors that could be attributed to the growth could include steady acceptance of applications such as BYOD throughout their progressions and improved demand for the high-speed Internet. The market could be explored based on technology as Integrated Circuit Chip, and System on Chip.

Type Outlook:

11ac

11ad

Product Outlook:

Consumer electronics

Networking devices

End-use Outlook:

Large enterprises

SMBs

Residential

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Wireless Gigabit Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key factor that could be attributed to the growth includes increasing production of Ethernet routers and switches in developing countries such as Japan, China, and India; eventually contributing to the regional development. Also, factors like increasing IT spending and shifting budget distributions in emerging nations are attracting demand for technically progressive products in order to develop the present initiative infrastructure.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Industry comprise Qualcomm, Intel Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Broadcom Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., NEC Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Azurewave Technologies, Inc., and MediaTek.

