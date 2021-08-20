Peracetic Acid Market Analysis By Product, Distribution Channel, Region & Forecast Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Peracetic Acid Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Peracetic Acid Market is expected to grow considerably in the years to come owing to the increase in demand from food and beverage industry majorly. Peracetic acid, also known as Peroxyacetic acid (PAA) is a powerful oxidizing sanitizer. It reacts with several metals and other contact bases like aluminum, tin-plated iron, and stainless steel but galvanized iron, plain steel, copper, bronze, and brass, are prone to corrosion and reaction.

Key Players:

Solvay S.A.

Ecolab

PeroxyChem

Evonik Industries

Kemira Chemicals

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co.

National Peroxide Ltd.

Diversey

Thai Peroxide Ltd

Enviro Tech Chemical Services

Seitz GmbH

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Growth Drivers:

The acid is extensively used in food industry as preservative for poultry, fisheries and meat items. Additionally, increase in the demand of peracetic acid in several beverages processing is also influencing the growth of peracetic acid industry. However, the conventional applications of the acid in healthcare, personal care, and industrial cleaning disinfectants is growing, which ultimately drives peracetic acid market.

Developments in manufacturing technology, innovative techniques for using peracetic acid in wide applications and growing acceptance of bio-based chemicals is expected to introduce new opportunities in peracetic market in the years to come. Conversely, direct exposure of peracetic acid can cause allergy, burns and other hazardous infection to eyes, skin and respiratory organs. If the acid is consumed in high concentrations, the effects could be more dangerous. Altogether, peracetic acid is restricting its approval in household applications, which hampers the growth of peracetic market.

Developments and advancements in chemical products has resulted the horticulture industries to turn more cautious for checking microbial safety, which has promoted the application of peracetic acid in agriculture. With the use of concentrated peracetic acid, the overall price can be brought down for application in pulp and paper segment. However, the health hazards related to incessant exposure to product can obstruct the growth of the market.

Application Outlook:

Food & Beverages Bottling & beverages Fresh produce Meats, poultry & seafood

Health Care Medical Surgical Dental

Pulp & Paper Bleach

Water treatment Tertiary disinfectant CSO disinfectant Blend disinfectant



Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is predicted to lead the market in the years to come owing to the growing demand. The key players in peracetic acid industry are Peroxychem, Evonik Industries, Kemira Chemicals, Seitz GMBH, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Ecolab, Solvay Chemicals, Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals, Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Christeyns, Promox S.P.A., and Helios Group among others.

