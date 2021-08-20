Bio-lubricants Market Industry New Revenue Pockets

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Bio-lubricants or environmentally accepted lubricants (EAL) are lubricants derived from renewable sources. These lubricants are readily biodegradable, less toxic, and do not harm aquatic organisms and surrounding vegetation. Bio-lubricants have several environmental advantages over petroleum-based lubricants because of the inherent qualities of vegetable oils. Vegetable oils have a high viscosity index, which does not thin at high temperature, unlike petroleum-based lubricants. They provide better lubricity and longer life to equipment.

MarketsandMarkets expects the global bio-lubricants market size to grow from USD 2.0billion in 2020 to USD 2.4billionby 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2025.The market for Bio-lubricantsis segmented,based on base oilasvegetable oil, animal fat, and others. The vegetable oil segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the overallbio-lubricants market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to its properties such ashigher biodegradability, higher lubricity, lower volatility, higher shear stability, and higher viscosity index

The bio-lubricants market is classified,based onend-use industries asindustrial, commercial transport, and consumer automobile.The industrial segmentis projected to register the fastestgrowth in the overall bio-lubricants market during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing demand from the marine industry.

The bio-lubricants market is studied forfive regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East &Africa, and South America. The Europe region accounted forthe largest market share in 2019, in terms of both value and volume. The market for bio-lubricants in this region is projected to register a CAGR of 3.6% between2020 and 2025, in terms of value.