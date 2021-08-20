Window Films Market Retail Channel Analysis, Profit Margin Study and Competitive Rivalry

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Window Films Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Window Films Market size is expected to value at USD 13.81 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing demand from various end-user sector such as automotive industry, building &construction sector and marine industry.

Key Players:

3M

Eastman

American Standard Window Film

SolarGard

Madico

Toaray Plastics

Hanita Coatings

Johnson

Armolan

Garware Polyester Ltd.

Reflectiv

Nexfil

Vista Films

Growth Drivers:

Soaring demand for window films in green houses and smart homes is expected to boost market demand for window films over the forecast period. Globally, the window film industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the industry.

The growing automobile sector along with the rising consumer awareness, shifting focus towards regular maintenance of vehicles and high-end demand for paint protection in order to avoid high maintenance costs is anticipated to fuel the growth of window film market in automotive industry. Moreover, rapid industrialization, urbanization and ever-growing population is leading to the rising standards of living and increasing disposable income, thus driving demand of window films across the globe. Other factors such as increasing demand for passenger vehicles, particularly in developed economies and rising per capita income are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

Sun control window film

Decorative window film

Safety & security window film

Privacy window film

End-Use Outlook:

Automotive

Construction Residential Commercial

Marine

Automotive tinting window films is considered as one of the fastest growing segment on the window films industry with substantial revenue generation in the last couple of years. Similarly, growing number of manufactures and installers on the global-scale are most likely to complement market growth. Increasing adoption of the tinting film during production of the windshields because of the growing security concerns are expected to boost sales of the automotive tinting film

Regional Outlook:

The window film market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in automotive and construction sector, increase in disposable income among general population, recent technological advancements such as the advent of bio-based polyester film, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the window films with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rapid growth in the automotive and construction industries, lucrative business environment, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

