Mice Model Market : Key Players, Geographic Overview, Market Size and Share.

The global mice model market size is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, increasing implications of mouse clinical trials (MCTs) for more predictive outcomes, and ongoing innovations in mice models are driving the growth of the global mice model industry.

Key Players of Market:

The major players operating in this market Charles River Laboratories, (US) The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Envigo (US), JANVIER LABS (France), genOway (France), PolyGene (Switzerland), Crown Biosciences (US), TransCure Bioservices (France), Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (US), Cyagen Biosciences (US), GVK BIO (India), The Andersons, Inc. (US), Innovive (US), Allentown, LLC (US), FENGSHI Group (China), Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia), Harbour Biomed (US) among others.

North America accounted for the largest share of the mice model market in 2019.

Based on the region, the global mice model market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the mice model market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the mice model market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Inbred mice accounted for the largest share in the mice model market in 2019.

Based on the mice type, the mice model market is categorized into the inbred mice, outbred mice, conditioned/surgically modified mice, hybrid/congenic mice, genetically engineered mice, and spontaneous mutant mice segments. The inbred mice segment accounted for the largest share of the mice model market in 2019. The increasing use of inbred mice for the production of monoclonal antibodies, growing research application of inbred mice in pharmacology and cardiovascular disease studies, are the primary factors driving the growth of this segment.