Tea Pitchers Market Is Expected To Record Exponential Revenue Sales Over 2028

Basic Tea Pitchers Prevail the Demand

Tea pitchers or iced tea pitchers are available in several variants including basic, brewing, mixing, and double infusion. Attributed to its low price, basic tea pitchers are attracting majority of the demand; though the other advanced versions of tea pitchers seem to garner higher revenues.

Mixing tea pitchers, also known as infusion tea pitchers, suits those who want their tea brewed out of leaves and in flavor blends. There are several further varieties of mixing tea pitcher, including fruit infusion flavor pitcher and tea and fruit infusion pitcher with ice core rod.

Based on material, iced tea pitchers are available in plastic and glass make for visibility of contents. The demand for plastic and glass formats of tea pitchers are nearly equal.Considering tea pitchers by serving quantity, 8 serving tea pitchers have the highest demand, as compared to tea pitchers offering 4 and 12 servings.

E-commerce Attracting Large Number of Tea Pitchers Consumers Use of advanced technologies by e-commerce channels have led to enhanced product accessibility to the consumers. Tea pitchers market being largely influenced by growing e-commerce penetration, has seen significant growth through this channel. Specialty stores are the next preferred marketing channel for the tea pitchers market. The growth in kitchen section of supermarkets and hypermarkets have led to a surge in demand of tea pitchers through this channel as well.

Emerging Markets Promise High Growth Opportunities Tea pitchers’ revenue has been the highest in developed regions including North America, Europe and Latin America. The demand for tea pitchers in these geographies are moderate and stable, which encourages manufacturers to focus on these regions. Asia Pacific excluding Japan has seen tremendous growth in tea pitchers demand largely supported by urbanization and rise in lifestyle standards. There is ample scope of penetration available in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa for tea pitchers’ market, due to which these regions seem to be the most fertile opportunity grounds. Especially, countries like China and India, where population growth is coupled with surge in urbanization are potential markets for entry of more international market players.

Competitive Analysis of Tea Pitchers Market :

The tea pitchers’ market has mixed competitive structure, wherein the top level of the market is covered by fewer players such as Takeya, Bormioli Rocco, Zenzene and Komax. The mid-level competition in the tea pitchers market exists amongst Bodum, Mr. Coffee, Hiware, Hermetic, and Forlife. Beides,

there are large number of regional players that intensify competition in the tea pitchers market at regional level. The underpenetrated countries having high growth potential including India, China, Malaysia, and GCC countries showcase high opportunities for tea pitchers market.

Growing Consumers’ Expectation Advancement in food grade material technology coupled with growth in consumer kitchen and household requirements has elevated consumer expectation from the tea pitchers’ manufacturers. This has resulted in innovative products hitting market shelves. The tea pitchers’ materials have found sub-variants such as tritan plastic, arcaglass, spill resistant glass and lead free glass. Few experiments have also been done by the manufacturers on the shape of tea pitchers so as to fit them in desired storable places, such as refrigerators, kitchen shelves, and cupboards. With the prevailing trend in demand, most of the tea pitchers’ manufacturers are offering BPA free pitchers. The demand for features such as dishwasher safe and oval shape tea pitchers have gained traction in the recent past.

