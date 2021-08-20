North America Is Expected To Hold A Significant Share In Global NFV Market

Network Function Virtualization (NFV) refers to the integration of hardware and software network features on a particular virtual network. Network function virtualization (NFV) was introduced by the service operators with an objective to accelerate the deployment of services, operation, and maintenance of the network.

Network function virtualization (NFV) also enables reduced energy consumption by leveraging the power management capabilities in modern servers and storage devices. These capabilities are majorly contributing to the rapid adoption of this technology across different industry verticals such as IT & Telecom, manufacturing, retail, BFSI, and the government sector.

Global NFV Market: Segmentation

The NFV market can be segmented on the basis of framework, component, application and region.

By Framework, the NFV market is segmented as:

NFV Infrastructure (NFVI)

Virtual Network Functions (VNFs)

Management and Network Orchestration (MANO)

By Component, the NFV market is segmented as:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application, the NFV market is segmented as:

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

Global NFV Market: Dynamics

The factors driving the growth of the NFV market are reduction in the network’s operational expenditure (OpEx) and capital expenditure (CapEx), and reduced deployment time for new network elements.

The factors restraining the growth of the NFV market are legacy infrastructures, lack of standardization, and security issues. Also, the barriers to network function virtualization (NFV) is the lack of defined business cases which can be one of the critical factors that can hamper the growth of the NFV market.

The growing adoption of NFV solutions in the telecom sector due to the rising interest among operators to develop specialized network solutions by collaborating with suppliers is one of the latest trends in the global NFV market.

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global NFV market are Huawei Technologies, Allot Communications, Arista, NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Metaswitch Networks, Nakina Systems, Pluribus Networks, Nokia Corporation, Amdocs, Netcracker, Juniper Networks, VMware, AT&T, Google Inc., Intel Corporation, Verizon Communication, Citrix, etc.

Global NFV Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to hold a significant share in the global NFV market. The large-scale implementation of industrial IoT and the massive presence of the telecom service providers market in the U.S are some of the key factors driving the demand for NFV solutions in the region.

The demand for NFV in Europe is increasing and is expected to contribute to market growth. A primary growth factor is an increasing need for modern networking technologies such as network function virtualization (NFV). Latin America and MEA are projected to contribute a significant share in the global NFV market over the forecast period.

For instance, in November 2017, BATM Advanced Communications Limited, which is one of the leading providers of real-time technologies for networking solutions announced a partnership with various telecom organizations that offer joint solutions for network virtualization. Through this partnership, BATM Advanced Communication Limited is leveraging the telecom industry shift from hardware to Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and Software-Defined Networking (SDN).

