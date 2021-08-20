Battery Recycling Market Competition by Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, August 20 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Battery Recycling Market provides a brief and detailed knowledge about key players, market state and circumstances that are covered deeply in this report. The business chain supporting the Battery recycling market is analysed in detail covering accurate information about aspects such as the industrial chain, proficiency in utilization of the available capacity of manufacture, and industry strategies that affect the market.

Battery recycling Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Battery recycling Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

The global battery recycling market size was valued at USD 8.74 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 21.04 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 10.4%. Stringent government regulations coupled with a progressive environment to pursue factors related to reduction in emission of formidable greenhouse gases and compliance with environmental protection and conservation is proving to be a growing impetus for battery recycling market. Spent batteries pose immense health hazards and impair the ecosystem significantly and coupled with government recognizing the need for implementing initiatives in order to recycle batteries are constructive drivers to the market.

Successful JV’s between profitable ventures and NGO’s in collaboration with leading automobile manufacturers has boosted the battery recycling market. Battery recycles market still being in nascent stage and giving leverage to technological advancements comprising new entrants and small players descending on the market with high capital investments notwithstanding, market is surging forward thanks to growing incentives from government and environmental institutions.

Region-wise segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America. The automotive sector in battery recycling market continues to enjoy wide popularity in the spent battery source segment during the forecast period and hence is a confirmed market leader in the battery recycling market. A proportionately high figure of lead acid batteries conventionally employed in vehicles and displaying a pre-disposition towards the recycling industry has given rise to battery recycling market which has boosted the market.

As a news article dated Jul 2016 puts, a record 7.3 million pounds worth of single use and rechargeable batteries have been recycled in 2016. This corresponds to an excess of 115 million batteries being diverted from Canadian and U.S landfills and being put to recycle over the past 20 years. As news article dated Mar 2016 puts in print, the actual amount of waste batteries collected in 2015 exceeded 14,879 tons and a significant drop is observed in last quarter of the year totaling 4,022 tons. The amount noticed was in a ratio of 2507 tons for lead acid batteries to 125 tons with Ni-Cd batteries.

The news also lets out that recycling target can be attached to only portable batteries and UK has significantly raised the portability bar to 4Kg and in accordance with this stipulation, waste batteries weighing more than 4Kg cannot be termed as portable. The key industry players include battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle, Inc., EastPenn Manufacturing Co, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, G and P Batteries, Gravita India Ltd., Johnson Controls, Inc., Retriev Technologies, Inc., and UmiCore N.V.

