Drink Carrier And Trays Market Has Very Strong Demand In Future Due To Food Service Industry

Global Drink Carrier and Trays Market – An Overview

In recent years, there has been an increasing demand for food service industry across the globe. Drink carrier and trays are one of the most important packaging segment for beverage manufacturers. Due to constraints related to environment friendly packaging, nowadays manufacturers are producing drink carrier and trays made from biodegradable plastic and paper.

Global Drink Carrier and Trays Market – Segmentation

The global drink carrier and trays market is segmented by material type, carrier size, packaging type, and end use.

On the basis of material type, the global drink carrier and trays market is segmented into:

Paper SUB (solid unbleached board) FBB (folding boxboard) WLC (white line chipboard) Molded Fiber Pulp

Plastic Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polystyrene (PS)

Metal

Wood

On the basis of carrier size, the global drink carrier and trays market is segmented into:

Single pack carrier

2 pack – 4 pack carrier

More than 4 pack carrier

On the basis of packaging type, the global drink carrier and trays market is segmented into:

Rigid drink carrier and trays

Semi – Rigid drink carrier and trays

On the basis of end use, the global drink carrier and trays market is segmented into:

Beverages Dairy Products Soft Drinks & Carbonated Drinks Fruit Juices Hot Beverages Tea Coffee Alcoholic Beverages Energy Drinks Drinking Water Others

Food Service Coffee & Eateries Shop Food Delivery Outlets Quick Service Outlets



Global Drink Carrier and Trays Market – Dynamics

Changing lifestyle of consumers with increasing per capita income is expected to drive the growth for the global drink carrier and trays market. In addition, there has been an increase in the number of quick service restaurants across the globe which has resulted in the growth of drink carrier and trays needed for food delivery.

Convenience due to light weight of drink carrier and trays are gradually helping the market to witness growth during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. Furthermore, drink carrier and trays are cost effective, increase the aesthetic looks of the beverage and easy to carry which helps in the growth of drink carrier and trays market.

Which regional markets are expected to be likely outlier to the common trends?

Which countries in key regional markets will contribute sizable shares?

The demand among which end users will witness highest rise?

What are COVID-19 implication on Sales of Drink Carrier and Trays market and learn how businesses can respond, manage and mitigate the risks?

implication on Sales of Drink Carrier and Trays market and learn how businesses can respond, manage and mitigate the risks? What are some of the regulations that might change the course of Drink Carrier and Trays growth of market?

Which end-use segment is expected to generate the major share of global Sales revenues in Drink Carrier and Trays market?

