Agilent Technologies (US) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) are the Major Players in the Chromatography Reagents Market

The chromatography reagents market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 5.5 billion in 2020 to USD 7.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The increasing R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry as well as increasing importance of chromatography tests for drug approvals are high growth prospects for the chromatography reagents market during the forecast period.

A few major players that have an extensive geographic presence dominate the chromatography reagents market industry globally. The leading players in the chromatography reagents market include Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merk Group (Germany), Sigma-Aldrich (US), Avantor Performance Materials (US), Waters Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (UK), Regis Technologies (US), Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US), and Loba Chemie (India).

The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, contracts & agreements, mergers, and investments & expansions. New product launches was the most commonly adopted strategies from July 2018 to June 2020.

Agilent Technologies is the global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. The company provides laboratories worldwide with instruments, services, consumables, and expertise. The company operates through three business segments, namely, Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Agilent CrossLab, and Diagnostics and Genomics. Under the Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment, the company offers liquid chromatography (LC) systems and components, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LCMS) systems, gas chromatography (GC) systems and components, and gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GCMS) systems. It also offers inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) instruments, atomic absorption (AA) instruments, microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry (MP-AES) instruments, and inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) instruments. The company has its presence in more than 110 countries and sales offices, logistics centers, and business facilities in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. Its principal competitors in the life sciences and applied markets arena include Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Waters Corporation.

Thermo Fisher Scientific offers various products and services such as analytical reagents, antibody applications, chromatography, clinical microbiology, clinical and translational research, diagnostic testing, and laboratory equipment. It caters its techniques to various end-user industries such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental and industrial research, and clinical laboratory. The company operates its business through four segments, namely, Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Under the Analytical Instruments segment, the company offers chromatography instruments. Its chromatography product line includes high-performance liquid chromatography, ion chromatography, and gas chromatography systems, all of which are supported by its Chromeleon chromatography data system software. The company operates worldwide and serves more than 400,000 customers. The company provides pharmaceutical services through its industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, and Patheon