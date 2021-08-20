Orthopedic Software Market: Key players and geographic growth opportunities

The global orthopedic software market is projected to reach USD 454 million by 2025 from USD 311 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2025. The increasing incidence of orthopedic conditions due to the rising geriatric population, rising pressure to improve the quality of care and reduce healthcare costs, rising adoption of EHRs and other eHealth solutions, and the growing demand for minimally invasive treatments are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, reluctance among orthopedicians to use orthopedic software due to privacy- and data security-related concerns, shortage of trained and skilled resources, and requirement of heavy infrastructure investments and high cost of deployment of software solutions are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the orthopedic software market include Materialise NV (Belgium), Brainlab AG (Germany), Medstrat, Inc. (US), CureMD Healthcare (US), Greenway Health (US), NextGen Healthcare LLC (US), McKesson Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), and Merge Healthcare Incorporated (US).

Merge Healthcare (an IBM Company) was the leading player in the global orthopedic software market in 2019. Merge Healthcare has a diversified product portfolio, which includes a wide range of orthopedic software solutions. Merge Healthcare’s leading position in this market can be attributed to its strong manufacturing & distribution footprint globally, enabling it to serve customers in the Americas, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. Some of the company’s major end users include single healthcare systems, large healthcare systems, clinical trial sponsors, and medical device manufacturers. Over the years, the company has strongly established itself in the orthopedic software market in the Americas, Europe, and Asia by adopting partnerships and collaborations.

Brainlab AG held the second position in the global orthopedic software market, with the highest share in 2019. Brainlab AG is a global leader in the orthopedic software sector and has maintained its leading position in the market through a strong distribution network across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers a wide product portfolio, which includes spine & trauma and orthopedics software solutions. Brainlab orthopedic technology is used in about 40,000 cases each year, helping minimize the challenges of precision & reproducibility, and assisting patients & surgeons achieve desired outcomes. As of 2019, Brainlab has more than 12,850 systems installed in over 100 countries for pre-surgical planning, intraoperative guidance, and postoperative reporting.

Materialise N.V. accounted for the third-largest share of the global orthopedic software market in 2019. The company offers biomedical and clinical solutions such as medical image processing and surgical simulations to healthcare providers. The company’s wide array of orthopedic software enables orthopedic surgeons to preplan & visualize surgeries. The company has a strong presence in Europe and the Americas, which are major markets for orthopedic software. The company has adopted various strategies such as acquisitions to maintain its market share in the orthopedic software market. The company spends a considerable amount of its revenue on R&D activities.

“North America was the largest regional market for orthopedic software market in 2019 “

The orthopedic software market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of 70.9% of the market during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising adoption of EHRs, government initiatives for the development of the healthcare system, and the growing number of ongoing research activities are driving the growth of the orthopedic software market in North America.

The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period. Lower penetration of orthopedic software in this market, the need to improve healthcare infrastructures, and the rising need to curtail healthcare costs will drive the growth of the orthopedic market in this region.