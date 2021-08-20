Surgical Microscopes Market Top Players and Business Intelligence

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-20 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report surgical microscopes market is poised to reach USD 915.6 Million by 2021 from USD 508.1 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2016 to 2021.

Growth in this market can mainly be attributed to factors such as the increasing use of fluorescence image-guided surgery (FIGS), increase in the number of surgeries and growing demand for MIS, advancements in healthcare facilities, technological advancements, and customized microscopy solutions.

Some of the major players in this market include Novartis AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Topcon Corporation (Japan), and Carl Zeiss AG (Germany). The strong position of these companies in the market can primarily be attributed to their global presence and broad product portfolio. Other major players in the market include KARL KAPS GMBH & Co. KG (Germany), Alltion (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd. (China), and ARRI Medical (ARRI Group) (Germany).

On the basis end users, the surgical microscopes market is classified into hospitals, and out-patient facilities. Hospitals are the major end users for the surgical microscopes end users market, owing to increase in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) procedures, and need for high speed diagnostics.

Based on application, the global surgical/operating microscopes market is categorized into dentistry, ENT (ear, nose, and throat) surgery, gynecology and urology, neuro and spine surgery, oncology, ophthalmology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and documentation.

North America and Europe are established markets for surgical microscopes, due to broad technical applications of surgical microscopes and improved healthcare facilities in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to show high growth rate in next few years in global surgical microscopes market. This is due to presence of immense potential associated with healthcare services and increased investment in R&D. Increasing healthcare awareness is also fuelling the growth of surgical microscopes market in emerging countries.

