Capsule Endoscopy Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2022

The Capsule Endoscopy Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Capsule Endoscopy market size was valued at USD 454.7 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% in coming years. The market is driven by the factors such as rising incidences of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, the presence of supportive government initiatives, demand for faster and accurate diagnostics tools for colorectal cancer. CE technique gives pain-free visualization of GI tract images, transmitted through data recorder. Moreover, the introduction of innovatively advanced capsules having a longer battery life and Wi-Fi enabled are anticipated to add to the revenue growth.

With aging, the risk of GI disorders increases. Thereby, expanding worldwide geriatric population is additionally offer with a firm growth platform. As per the W.H.O, global population base relating to the age group – 65 years and or more is relied upon to ascend from 7% in 2000 to 16% in 2050. This is anticipated to enhance the patient base hence, augmenting the development.

Global Capsule Endoscopy Accessories Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Wireless capsule

Workstation and receiver

Global Capsule Endoscopy Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Small bowel

Esophageal

Colo

Global Capsule Endoscopy Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

OGIB

Crohn’s disease

Small Intestine tumor

Others (Celiac, NSAID reactions)

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

CapsoVision

Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co.

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Given Imaging

IntroMedic

Olympus Corporation and RF System lab

Capsule Endoscopy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)