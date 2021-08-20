Carotenoids Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Carotenoids Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global carotenoids market was estimated at USD 1.21 billion in the year 2015 and is likely to witness significant growth, due to its increasing usage in numerous applications such as food, dietary supplements, animal feed, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Growing health awareness among consumers has led to increased usage of natural food products and nutritive supplements. This scenario is considered to drive the consumption of carotenoids over the years ahead.

Carotenoids also known as tetraterpenoids are color imparting organic pigments, that naturally occur in fruits, leafy vegetables, and roots. These products play the role of antioxidants and provide protection to the human health against chronic diseases, cellular damage, and aging. These organic pigments have found a rising usage in dietary supplements, due to growing health issues among the younger and older working populace groups that are aged in the range of 18 to 64 years.

Tetraterpenoids are commercially available in orange, yellow and red colors. The orange colored products include alpha-, beta-, and gamma-carotene, while the red and yellow ones include lycopene and lutein respectively. Animal feed, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals are the next major uses of the market.

Treatment of diabetes, eye disorders and cancer is likely to drive the demand of tetraterpenoids during the forecast period. Increasing research activities for developing high value natural carotenoids is expected to offer considerable growth opportunities in the industry during the forecast period. However, the stringent regulatory framework in developed regions is likely to hamper the industry growth.

Source Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Natural

Synthetic

Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Beta-carotene

Lutein

Lycopene

Astaxanthin

Zeaxanthin

Canthaxanthin

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Food

Supplements

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

BASF SE

Brenntag

Kemin Industries

Allied Biotech

DSM Nutritional Products

Divis Laboratories and many others

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is likely to witness tremendous growth, due to the increasing usage of the product in food, pharmaceuticals and personal care sectors. This scenario is projected to reflect in countries such as India, Japan and China owing to economic growth, technological advancements, low production costs and presence of a broad industrial base.

In terms of revenue, Europe held the largest share in 2015 and is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Product consumption in the region is anticipated to rise as a result of significant demand from animal feed and health supplement sectors. Presence of a well-established cosmetics industry with key players such as L’Oreal, Henkel, Unilever and Beiersdorf is another growth driving factor.