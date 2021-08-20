Injection Molded Plastic Market Drivers, Regional Outlook and Business Development Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Injection Molded Plastic Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Injection Molded Plastic Market is anticipated to reach USD 496.22 billion by 2025. Injection molding is a method of manufacturing parts by injection of molten materials into a mold to get a preferred size and shape of the product. This procedure is used on several substrates such as elastomers, metals, glasses, but are mostly used in thermosetting polymers and thermoplastics.

Drivers

Factors, such as growing construction activities in developing markets, increasing saturation in an automotive application, positive outlook of the packaging industry, technological advancement and rising disposable income are likely to drive the injection molded plastic industry in the forthcoming period.

On the other hand, unstable prices of key raw materials that include propylene, benzene, and styrene and rising environmental concerns related with their disposal are anticipated to hinder injection molded plastics market growth in the future. However, rise in spending on construction specifically in growing markets is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Injection Molded Plastics Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Packaging

Consumables & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Medical

Others

Injection Molded Plastics Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Polypropylene

ABS

HDPE

Polystyrene

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

HTI Plastics

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

DuPont

INEOS Group

Becton Dickinson v

Magna International Incorporation

Rutland Plastics and many others

Asia-Pacific is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain a dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as increasing infrastructure spending, growing automobile demand in countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia, technological advancement in the region, rising disposable income and key end-use industries such as automobile and electronics are shifting their manufacturing base to APAC countries such as India, China, Indonesia and Thailand due to low labor prices. Asia-Pacific is followed by the Europe region.